Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between TruePoint Laser Scanning and Ground Penetrating Radar Systems

Benchmark International is pleased to announce the successful transaction between TruePoint Laser Scanning and Ground Penetrating Radar Systems (GPRS).

TruePoint is an industry leader in 3D laser scanning and computer-aided design, working on projects concerning historical documentation, stadiums, theaters, power plants, construction, and architectural documentation. TruePoint provides as-built surveys, 2D CAD drawings, and 3D BIM models for buildings, plants, facilities, and sites. Their services help expedite design planning, prefabrication, asset management, and facility modifications.

GPRS is the nation’s largest company specializing in the detection of underground utilities, video pipe inspection, and scanning concrete structures. Post-acquisition, GPRS will become one of the country’s most capable above and below-ground mapping and safety services firms.

“We’re excited to join GPRS in their mission to become the leading service provider in the above-ground and below-ground scanning industry. TruePoint is the perfect complement to GPRS. With this new partnership, we can serve clients in both above-ground laser scanning and subsurface locating. We are very excited about this opportunity.” – Ryan Hacker, President of TruePoint Laser Scanning

“Ryan and Michele Hacker were amazing clients to work with. Once the full potential of this strategic fit began to be explored, they worked tirelessly to see this transaction to a close. I also cannot thank Matt Aston and his team at GPRS enough. From the very beginning, they dedicated their full resources to expedite this new partnership in a manner in which everybody wins.” – Jonathan Blair, Senior Associate

About Benchmark International

