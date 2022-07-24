President Kovind’s remarks showcase his passion towards national progress: PM





The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has said that inspiring address to the nation by the President, Shri Ram Nath Kovind on the eve of demitting office “reflects the spirit with which he served the nation as our President.”





In a tweet the Prime Minister said :





“An inspiring address by President Kovind. His remarks showcase his passion towards national progress and reflect the spirit with which he served the nation as our President.”







LIVE: President Kovind addresses the nation on the eve of demitting office https://t.co/RonFNeCIAG — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 24, 2022

