Meggitt Defense Systems Leverages AxSTREAM to Develop Next Generation of Turbomachinery & Propulsion Technology

SoftInWay is proud to announce a new collaboration with Meggitt Defense Systems. Two powerhouses within their respective industries, these companies will be working together to bring the next generation of Meggitt’s turbomachinery technology to the Aerospace and Defense Industry.

For more than two decades, SoftInWay has worked with corporations like Meggitt to develop more efficient and reliable turbomachinery and propulsion systems to meet the ever-increasing standards of industry and government regulations. Through continuous collaboration and communication, SoftInWay’s customers ranging from large companies such as Boeing and Safran to start-ups such as Reaction Engines and Orbex Space, have been able to iterate conceptual turbomachinery systems and improve existing machines at an unprecedented rate through both its AxSTREAM Platform for turbomachinery and propulsion system design and engineering services.

Meggitt Defense Systems Inc. (MDSI) specializes in systems found within the aerospace and defense world including thermal management systems, aerospace pumps and fans, ammunition handling systems, aeromechanical systems, and more. Meggitt will be leveraging AxSTREAM to expand their turbomachinery product line/technology.

“We’re very excited about this collaboration with Meggitt Defense,” remarked Valentine Moroz, COO of SoftInWay. “From our very first meeting it was clear that we shared a lot of the same goals. Aerospace and defense technology is challenging to begin with, but when you account for the ever-changing industry and environmental standards and the speed with which these systems need to advance and change, having software tools that can account for different operating conditions, requirements, power ranges and configurations with the click of a few buttons is invaluable. We’re thrilled to be working with Meggitt and look forward to supporting their newest product lines as they develop the technology that will support the Aerospace and Defense industry in years to come.”

MDSI and SoftInWay are both eager to get started on developing Meggitt’s next generation of turbomachinery technology, which will be utilized by defense forces globally.