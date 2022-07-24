Hong Kong – Sewage pipe damage in Tin Shui Wai

Sewage pipe damage in Tin Shui Wai **********************************



​The Drainage Services Department (DSD) today (July 24) said that at Tin Shing Road near Tin Lung Road, Tin Shui Wai, a sewer of about 4 meters below ground and about 30 centimetres in diameter, was damaged.





As the DSD is carrying out emergency rectification works, the concerned road section needs to be cordoned off. To prevent sewage from overflowing to the road at the upstream locations of the damaged pipe, the DSD has carried out urgent sewage diversion measures, including the arrangement of pumps to transfer the sewage to the nearest sewage treatment facilities by tankers. In the case sewage flow exceeds the capacity of the tankers during peak flow, small amount of sewage might require to temporary divert to the nearby public stormwater drains. The temporary measures will cease upon completion of works. Since the Hong Kong Wetland Park is located downstream of the public stormwater drains, the DSD has immediately notified both the Environmental Protection Department (EPD) and the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department (AFCD).





The EPD has immediately conducted on-site investigation of the downstream stormwater drains. During the investigation, no more sewage was found discharging to the public stormwater drains, indicating the emergency repair works of the DSD has effectively prevented sewage from flowing into the public stormwater drains. The AFCD has yet to find that the Hong Kong Wetland Park has been affected by the incident.