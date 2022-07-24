PM congratulates Neeraj Chopra on winning Silver Medal at World Championships in Men’s Javelin





The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has congratulated Neeraj Chopra on winning a Silver Medal at the World Championships in Men’s Javelin.





In response to a tweet by Sports Authority of India, the Prime Minister said;





“A great accomplishment by one of our most distinguished athletes!





Congratulations to @Neeraj_chopra1 on winning a historic Silver medal at the #WorldChampionships. This is a special moment for Indian sports. Best wishes to Neeraj for his upcoming endeavours.”





— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 24, 2022

***





DS/SH









(Release ID: 1844313)

Visitor Counter : 907











Read this release in:







Urdu



,







Marathi



,







Hindi



,







Manipuri



,







Bengali



,







Assamese



,







Punjabi



,







Gujarati



,







Odia



,







Tamil



,







Telugu



,







Kannada



,







Malayalam













