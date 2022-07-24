PM congratulates Neeraj Chopra on winning Silver Medal at World Championships in Men’s Javelin

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has congratulated Neeraj Chopra on winning a Silver Medal at the World Championships in Men’s Javelin.


In response to a tweet by Sports Authority of India, the Prime Minister said;


“A great accomplishment by one of our most distinguished athletes! 


Congratulations to @Neeraj_chopra1 on winning a historic Silver medal at the #WorldChampionships. This is a special moment for Indian sports. Best wishes to Neeraj for his upcoming endeavours.”


— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 24, 2022

