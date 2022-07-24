PM congratulates Neeraj Chopra on winning Silver Medal at World Championships in Men’s Javelin

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has congratulated Neeraj Chopra on winning a Silver Medal at the World Championships in Men’s Javelin.
In response to a tweet by Sports Authority of India, the Prime Minister said;
“A great accomplishment by one of our most distinguished athletes!
Congratulations to @Neeraj_chopra1 on winning a historic Silver medal at the #WorldChampionships. This is a special moment for Indian sports. Best wishes to Neeraj for his upcoming endeavours.”
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 24, 2022
***
DS/SH
(Release ID: 1844313)
Visitor Counter : 907
Read this release in:
Urdu
,
Marathi
,
Hindi
,
Manipuri
,
Bengali
,
Assamese
,
Punjabi
,
Gujarati
,
Odia
,
Tamil
,
Telugu
,
Kannada
,
Malayalam