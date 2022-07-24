GeoComm Announces Early Release Program for New Vertical Location Service Aimed at Making 9-1-1 Caller Z-Axis Positioning Actionable

GeoComm is leading the way into the vertical frontier of Public Safety Location Intelligence® with the release of a new product, GeoComm Vertical Location Services. This offering provides the missing link to making the z-axis actionable during 9-1-1 calls by converting raw positioning measurements from 9-1-1 callers’ cell phones into dispatchable locations including building name, street address, height above the ground, and probable floor level, while also generating a 3D visualization of the caller’s location inside a building.

Emergency Communication Centers (ECCs) are now receiving raw z-axis position measurements of cell phones during 9-1-1 calls. However, these measurements are delivered in a format that cannot be directly used by 9-1-1 telecommunicators, dispatchers, and emergency responders. By using GeoComm Vertical Location Services, emergency response personnel can now better interpret and understand this new location data to more efficiently and effectively identify, communicate, and navigate to 9-1-1 callers’ 3D location inside multistory buildings, resulting in reducing emergency response times, saving more lives, and protecting more property.

“The patent pending technology used in GeoComm Vertical Location Services delivers life-saving information to ECCs across the United States. Historically, locating 9-1-1 callers from cell phones inside multistory buildings has been challenging. This service builds upon GeoComm Indoor Maps which together unlock the life-saving potential of cell phone positioning technologies to find 9-1-1 callers inside buildings faster,” said John Brosowsky, GeoComm’s Vice President of Innovation.

GeoComm Vertical Location Services can be integrated via a simple web API into any public safety solution, such as 9-1-1 call taking, Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD), GIS tactical mapping, and first responder applications.

GeoComm is seeking feedback for GeoComm Vertical Location Services from early adopters via an early release program. To learn more about this offering and to participate in our early release program visit GeoComm’s website.