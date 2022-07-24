Leadership GBA Board of Directors Elects and Installs Officers and Directors

Members of the Georgia Bankers Association (GBA) have elected and installed officers and five new members to the Leadership GBA Board of Directors for the 2022-2023 fiscal year.

Candice Nanney, vice president and controller with Peach State Bank & Trust in Gainesville, was installed as chair. Members elected Kelly Smith, senior vice president at First National Bank of Griffin, as chair-elect. Brad Sheffield, senior vice president and regional retail sales manager at Synovus Bank in Statesboro, was elected vice chair.

“This is an amazing slate of bankers guiding our Leadership GBA organization for the year ahead. It’s a group that brings a lot of energy and passion for the industry to the table, and I’m excited to see what’s in store as they lead this critical part of our association,” said GBA Chairman Rhodes McLanahan, First American Bank & Trust Company, Athens.

Leadership GBA supports the advancement of career bankers by providing leadership development training, serving as a forum through which career bankers can network and exchange ideas and promoting industry advocacy activities at the local, state and federal levels.

In addition, four new board members representing the association’s geographic divisions have been elected by their peers or appointed to At Large positions, and one new board member has been elected to represent GBA Associate Members. They are:

· North Group: Taylor Watson, senior vice president/commercial lending, The Piedmont Bank, Cumming

· Central Group: Luke Lanier, assistant city president, Metter Bank, a Division of Durden Banking Company, Inc.

· South Group: Stephen Whittaker, senior vice president and chief credit officer, First National Bank, Bainbridge

· At Large Member: Jason Brisendine, executive vice president and chief credit officer, First Bank of Pike, Molena

· Associate Member Representative: Crystal Huffman, attorney, Fenimore Kay Harrison, Atlanta.

About the Georgia Bankers Association: Founded in 1892, the Georgia Bankers Association promotes the general welfare and usefulness of banking and the preservation of a sound banking system. For 130 years, GBA has been the resource that empowers Georgia’s banks, providing effective government relations and public advocacy, a community of professional peers, top-quality education and professional development, and revenue-enhancing products and services.