Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between MYTA Technologies LLC and SEQ Technology LLC

MYTA Technologies is a leading information technology (IT) staffing firm that recruits highly vetted professional consultants for direct-hire and contract work, headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. The company, founded in 2014 by Mark Rothman, specializes in Pegasystems (Pega), an enterprise-wide software system used to develop customer relationship management (CRM) systems, robotic process automation, and business process management.

SEQ Technology (SEQ), based in New York, NY, is a technology company focused on the automation and digital transformations in HealthCare, Banking, and Technology sectors. The company provides highly customized products and services to help clients automate their processes and support them through their digital transformation efforts. SEQ Technogly’s primary goal is to provide service, execution, and quality in fulfilling their clients’ needs.

MYTA founder and president Mark Rothman provided the following feedback regarding his experience with Benchmark International: “From the beginning, everyone I worked with was knowledgeable and professional. Did not over promise, and provided good service and follow through… I am thrilled with the outcome.”

Of the combination, Benchmark International Transaction Director William Sullivan noted, “MYTA Technologies is ahead of the curve within their industry. Their impressive range of capabilities and proven track record of success helped drive a highly competitive sale process. Additionally, with SEQ’s complimentary platform, the addition of MYTA will unlock untapped market synergies. Benchmark International is looking forward to the continued success of both parties and the countless growth opportunities of this combined force.”

