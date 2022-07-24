BYD Enters the Passenger Vehicle Market in Japan, Ushering in a New Era

On July 21, BYD AUTO JAPAN Inc., a branch of BYD Company Limited in Japan, announced its entry into the passenger vehicle market in Japan debuting three models – BYD ATTO 3, BYD DOLPHIN and BYD SEAL.

Wang Chuanfu, Chairman and President of BYD, Liu Xueliang, General Manager of BYD Asia-Pacific Auto Sales Division, Atsuki Tofukuji, Chairman and General Manager of BYD AUTO JAPAN, and other guests attended the conference.

These three electric vehicles will bring more choice and vitality to the EV market in Japan, delivering a safe, comfortable and green driving experience. ATTO 3 is expected to go on sale in January. The DOLPHIN and SEAL respectively will be available for purchase in the middle and second half of 2023.

BYD Chairman and President Wang Chuanfu acknowledged BYD’s long relationship with the Japanese market and said he greatly appreciates the opportunity to grow.

“Over the years, BYD has been deeply engaged in the Japanese market and has accumulated a good market and brand foundation through its pure electric buses, energy storage systems, pure electric forklifts and other businesses,” Wang said. “Today, with the support and expectation of consumers, BYD officially hits the new energy passenger vehicle market in Japan. The longest journey starts with a single step, and we greatly cherish this business opportunity. Full of respect and dedication, we are devoted to providing Japanese consumers with leading technologies, excellent products and high-quality services, aiming to deliver an exceptional travel experience.”

General Manager of BYD Asia-Pacific Auto Sales Division Liu Xueliang unveiled BYD’s slogan for the market — “Hello e-life.”

BYD started serving Japanese customers with rechargeable batteries in 1999. Later, BYD provided the local market with new energy storage products, solar energy products, pure electric buses, pure electric forklifts and other products to help Japan achieve green and sustainable development. Since the delivery of the first batch of zero-emission buses to Kyoto in 2015, the excellent performance of BYD’s pure electric buses have won the approval and support of Japanese customers. Large-scale operation has been achieved in cities including Fukushima, Tokyo, Kyoto, Osaka, Nagasaki and Okinawa. EVs are effective solution for Japan to reduce oil dependence, improve air quality and promote the implementation of “Green Growth Strategy Through Achieving Carbon Neutrality in 2050.”

BYD (Build Your Dreams) is a multinational high-tech company devoted to leveraging technological innovations for a better life. BYD now has four industries including Auto, Electronics, New Energy, and Rail Transit. Since its foundation in 1995, the company quickly developed solid expertise in rechargeable batteries and has become a relentless advocate of sustainable development, successfully expanding its renewable energy solutions globally with operations in over 50 countries and regions.

