Author of “No Child Without A Dad” Paul Benjamin Sr., to Hold a Gun Violence Prevention Webinar

Live Webinar – WEBWIRE – Wednesday, July 20, 2022

America is in Crisis. We are on the brink of losing all we once held dear. Gun Violence, Domestic Violence, and Mass Shootings ravish our Schools, Families, and Cities. 90% of all crimes are committed by the fatherless.





So many warning signs are overlooked and manifest in the lives of each mass shooter before their heinous act. If we can only prevent the death of one person, this training would have been worth it.





There is Hope. Join International Speaker, Consultant, and Author of the Book No Child Without A Dad. Paul Benjamin Sr. for the Gun Violence Prevention Webinar where:



 Attendees will be Trained and Equipped to Identify the Critical Warning Signs before the next mass shooting or violent crime occurs. The life they may learn to save could be their own





Some of the topics covered include: