THINKWARE Launches the X800 Dash Cam in the US

World-leading dash cam brand THINKWARE announced today the US launch of its newest dash cam model, the X800. The next generation of the company’s popular X-series of dash cams, the X800 includes many of the flagship features that THINKWARE is recognized for.

The X800 is equipped with a Sony STARVIS sensor, capturing crystal clear footage in even the lowest light conditions. It also comes standard with road safety warning systems that alert drivers to forward collisions, front vehicle departures, and lane departures (when used with the GPS antenna). If an incident does occur while driving, the dash cam will record the event, starting 10 seconds before the trigger to 10 seconds after, which is stored in a separate folder for easy retrieval.

Top-notch video quality is also a signature upgrade on the X800 from the X700. Offering ultra clear front 2K 1440P QHD 30fps, and rear 1080P FHD recording, the X800 brings a wider dynamic range to capture more detailed footage in difficult lighting and road conditions, including clearer license plate numbers and other fine details.

The X800 also comes with the following features:

● Touchscreen: A 2.7″ LCD touchscreen allows users to easily adjust the settings and play back videos on the spot.

● Super Night Vision 2.0: For night-time driving, the X800 also includes Super Night Vision 2.0. Using Image Signal Processing (ISP) technology, Super Night Vision 2.0 allows for recording clear video in low-light situations, such as dark alleys, parking lots, or dimly lit streets.

● 150-Degree Viewing Angles: Offering an innovative custom lens design, the X800’s focus has been tuned digitally to minimize distortion without compromising the 150-degree wide angle of view.

● Parking Modes: When installed with a hardwiring cable or an OBD-II power cable, the camera switches to parking mode when the ignition is turned off. Parking Mode options include motion detection, continuous time lapse (at 2 fps) and energy saving modes.

“The growing popularity of dash cams in the US and North America signifies a stronger need for security and peace of mind on and off the road,” said a THINKWARE executive, “The X800 provides drivers with security at a reasonable price, while not foregoing the high quality video recording and impactful features that everyday drivers demand and what THINKWARE has become known for.”

The X800 is available on Amazon, the THINKWARE website, and other retailers.

About THINKWARE

Global IT Corporation THINKWARE DASH CAM was founded in Korea in 1997. Through consistent research and development in the field of smart car technologies, THINKWARE DASHCAM has established itself as the market leader in various sectors such as dash cams, electronic maps, navigation, mobile applications, and tablet PCs.

Spearheading the competition with world-class image processing technologies and intuitive, user-friendly interface, THINKWARE DASH CAM debuted in the US market in 2014. THINKWAREDASH CAM has confirmed it will be exporting their DASH CAM lines into 17 other countries including US, Canada, UK, and Japan.

THINKWARE DASH CAM has continued to astound the industry with its world-class DASH CAM lines during its presence at global exhibitions like CES, SEMA, and The Gadget Show Live. ForCES2017, the world’s largest consumer electronics show, THINKWARE received the Innovation Award of the Year for excellence in technology and design. The company has also received the IF, IDEA and Red Dot Design Award.