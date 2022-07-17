Monreal Funeral Home Celebrates the 130th Anniversary



Monreal Funeral Home was founded under the direction of Joseph Monreal in 1892 with multiple locations over the years, finally ending in Eastlake, OH. The company started as a furniture company and transitioned to funeral service in 1917 after moving from the original Cleveland location on St. Clair Avenue to 110th Street. The funeral home expanded to include another site in 1936 at 151st Street and Euclid Avenue, which eventually moved to Vine Street in Willowick in 1957.





During their 15 years of operation from the Willowick location, Monreal Funeral Home transitioned to the third generation, passing the director position to William A. Monreal, Sr. He decided to move the funeral home to Eastlake in 1972 and closed both Cleveland locations leading up to the move. The Eastlake site has served families ever since.





Anyone interested in learning about the 130-year history of the funeral home or would like to inquire about their services can find out more by visiting the Monreal Funeral Home website or calling 1-440-951-1220.





About Monreal Funeral Home: Monreal Funeral Home proudly offers compassionate funeral services to help families grieve their loved ones. The funeral home has a long history of quality service, keeping the funeral home in the family. They are available for traditional funerals, cremation services, and more to ensure everyone gets the funeral they deserve.

