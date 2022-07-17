Paintings by Peter Max, Eben Comins, Mark Kostabi, Mr. Brainwash are in Auction Life Auction, Aug. 3



The 430-lot auction is filled with market-fresh finds from prominent South Florida estates and collections, to include vintage and antique jewelry, artwork, porcelains, antiques, collectibles, art glass, sculptures, artifacts, perfumes and crystal. This is a great summer sale, with many items in a wide array of categories, said Tarek Eljabaly, the owner of Auction Life and an auctioneer.





The auction will be held online, with limited live seating available in the West Palm Beach area gallery (RSVP required). An exhibition period and gallery previews will be by appointment only (call 561-757-1551, or send an email to auctionlifeflorida ( @ ) gmail dot com) dot Online bidding is via LiveAuctioneers dot com, Invaluable dot com and Auctionzip dot com dot Phone and absentee bids accepted dot





The original acrylic on canvas painting by Peter Max (German-American, b. 1937 in Berlin), titled Blushing Beauty VI, is a colorful and vibrant depiction of an arrangement of leaves and flowers, contrasting a ladys pale face. The 36 inch by 24 inch painting comes with a letter of authenticity and should bring $15,000-$25,000. Peter Max is a major Pop Art icon of the 1960s.





The fresco painting on plaster over board/panel by Eben F. Comins (American, 1875-1949) depicts an Art Deco lady and is signed in a stylized monogram in between the date, as 19 (EFC) 31. The 24 inch by 18 inch work (sight, less frame) has an estimate of $7,500-$15,000. Provenance: Exhibited in the Corcoran Gallery of Art in the Art in the Comins one-man show, Frescoes by Eben F. Comins, March 31-April 22, 1931 exhibition.





The original oil on canvas painting by Kalev (Mark) Kostabi (American/Calif., b. 1960) shows a person leaning over a billiard table to take their shot, fluorescent bulbs in the background. The black-and-white rendering, titled Having Fun with Number One (1999), is signed and dated to the bottom and measures 30 inches by 24 inches (sight, less frame). It should hit $5,000-$10,000.





An original mixed media acrylic on paper by the French-born Los Angeles street artist known as Mr. Brainwash (real name: Thierry Guetta, b. 1966), titled Street Connoisseur / Life is Beautiful, depicts a standing gentleman in a suit with his hands behind his back, holding a copy of Art For Dummies, along with his hat and umbrella, looking at a piece of artwork (est. $4,500-$9,000).





The wide cuff bracelet by the renowned designers Jean Mahie, executed in their usual heavy, solid 22kt gold abstract figures design, is signed and hallmarked and comes in a Nieman Marcus button suede pouch. The one-of-a-kind bracelet, made in 1982 is titled Dentelle de Milled (French slang for Banknote of 1000 francs). (est. $10,000-$20,000).





A set of four Costes Driade Adelph three-legged modern black café chairs designed by Philippe Starck in the 1980s, each chair measuring 31 ½ inches tall by 19 inches wide, with an illegible signature to the metal tubular frames, has an estimate of $2,000-$4,000.





A unique Chinese scenic bronze urn (or lantern) turned table, having scenic plaques applied throughout, could fetch $750-$7,500. The scenes include a person by a campfire with a bird flying by, a person on a boat in water with a crane flying by, a close-up of a bird with flowers, a pair of flying birds with what might be bamboo and birds under trees.





A multi-dimensional, Mid-Century Modern mixed-media metal wall art sculpture by William and Bruce Freidle, a unique piece executed in their traditional abstract brutalist style and featuring multiple layers of shaped, welded, pierced and bordered copper and brass pieces, signed and dated 73, 50 inches by 40 inches, should rise to $1,500-$3,000.





A limited-edition lithograph on paper by Tom Everhart (Washington, D.C., b. 1960), titled March Vogue, featuring the character Snoopy in fine fashion attire, hat and scarf, signed and numbered, from an edition of 350, is estimated to hit $500-$1,500. Everhart is the only artist legally allowed to use Charles Schulzs Peanuts characters in his artwork.





A 24-piece set of cobalt and gold Imperial Lomonosov porcelain dishes in the Cobalt Net (sometimes called Tulip) pattern, including eight dessert / pie scalloped plates (each one 7 inches in diameter), eight rimmed soup bowls (8 ¾ inches in diameter), and eight large dinner plates (each one 10 ¾ inches in diameter) is expected to command $400-$1,200.





Four Mid-Century Modern Tema E Variazioni black and white face wall plaques, made by Formasetti in Milan, Italy, will be sold individually, with each lot carrying an estimate of $100-$300. The 10 ¼ inch diameter plates are numbered to the bottom and are face-themed (face within column, face within hand, face with shapes, face within card suit).





To learn more about Auction Life and the Aug. 3 auction Summer This, Summer That. A Bid of Everything auction, please visit www.AuctionLifeFlorida.com. (AB 3566)

###