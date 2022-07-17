Media Company has Headquarters Team Take Over Management of Struggling Areas Internationally



The company focuses on working with local photographers and videographers in each region/state and is proud to provide job opportunities internationally. After filming and editing over 10,000 events since their inception in 2013, they have both a large following and a very respectable portfolio. With the headquarters office closely monitoring their 56+ locations, they are happy to announce that Jake Chandler, who has always focused on consistency and reliability for all clients, is now head of the Miami team. Taking special care of our Magic City.





When I started working with the company I was a videographer on their Utah team. Three (3) years later and Ive grown and learned so much in this industry! After handpicking the team, I am confident Tolman Media Miami will give our clients the attention and expertise they deserve., says Jake Chandler, Director of Fulfillment.





Check out their website [www.tolmanmediamiami.com] to see their portfolio and pricing. Capturing all the moments you dont want to end, Tolman Media is here for you.

