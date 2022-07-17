Wicresoft Promotes Amanda Reyer

Wicresoft is proud to announce the promotion of Amanda Reyer to Digital Experience Manager.

Amanda joined the team in 2020 as an Account Manager with sixteen years of digital and account management experience.

“I am excited to continue working on our digital offerings,” said Amanda. “Talent acquisition is always evolving, and it’s important that our offerings are backed by data everyone can understand. Our goal is to go beyond what is normal and above what is expected. I look forward to the continued growth of our digital offerings for current and future clients.”

“Amanda’s background in developing digital marketing strategies and passion for providing solutions to our client’s hiring challenges makes her perfect for the Digital Experience Manager role. We were fortunate to steal her away from the product marketing industry several years ago, and she has been instrumental in driving successful recruitment marketing strategy for our clients ever since.”



– Stacey Shaw, Senior Director, Talent Acquisition Services

Thank you for your continued support and hard work, Amanda, and congratulations!

About Wicresoft

Wicresoft was founded in 2002 as a joint venture with Microsoft and has since grown into a leading advisory, solutions, and operations firm with more than 10,000 employees worldwide. Learn more at: https://www.wicresoftinternational.com/