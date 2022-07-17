Wicresoft Hires Client Coordinator

Gilma Marquez has joined Wicresoft from Washington D.C. as a Client Coordinator for the company’s Talent Acquisition Services division. With five years of coordination experience, she brings a high level of expertise to the team.

As a Client Coordinator, Gilma will liaise between the agency, media outlets, and client partners, working independently and collaboratively with Account Managers to successfully manage the day-to-day tactical execution of clients’ recruitment advertising needs. Her polished and professional demeanor and attention to detail make her a great fit for the Wicresoft team.

“We are so excited to welcome Gilma to the Talent Acquisition team as a Client Coordinator. She brings many years of experience in recruiting, project management, and most importantly, client service. We value the talents and ideas of everyone on our team, especially our new hires who bring a fresh perspective.”



– Lori Greer, Customer Experience Manager, Talent Acquisition Services

When she’s not working, Gilma loves to take care of her Maltese, hang out with friends, and eat seafood.

Welcome to Wicresoft, Gilma!

About Wicresoft

Wicresoft was founded in 2002 as a joint venture with Microsoft and has since grown into a leading advisory, solutions, and operations firm with more than 10,000 employees worldwide. Learn more at: https://www.wicresoftinternational.com/