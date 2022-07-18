Harris County Public Library’s Authorama Returns

Harris County Public Library (HCPL) announced its slate of author talks for the expanded 2022 edition of its Authorama series. This year, for the first time, Authorama will feature in-person appearances by two nationally known authors with ties to the Houston area, in addition to virtual visits. Award-winning poet Van G. Garrett will host story times featuring his debut children’s picture book, Kicks, and Young Adult author J. Elle will share her unique and inspirational path to the New York Times bestseller list. On the virtual side, Authorama will live stream appearances by Preeti Chhibber, super fan and author of Disney’s new release Spider-Man’s Social Dilemma, the duo who make up the pseudonymous fantasy author M.A. Carrick (The Mask of Mirrors, The Liar’s Knot), and novelist, children’s book author and Houston’s first poet laureate Gwendolyn Zepeda who will discuss her work editing the acclaimed anthology Houston Noir.

Expanding in Scope, but Staying True to its Roots

HCPL’s Authorama was born during the depths of the pandemic out of the library’s need to provide compelling and entertaining content for audiences stuck at home. This year, HCPL’s Authorama is pivoting to a mix of virtual and in-person author talks. “We really wanted to put these authors inside our libraries to give audiences a chance to meet and interact with them in person,” says Jennifer Schwartz, Programming Services Manager for HCPL, “but our past Authorama virtual events have been wildly successful and have the potential to reach more people. Authorama 2022 is the best of both worlds.”

Authorama Goes Year-Round with Authorama365

Coinciding with the end-of-summer Authorama events, HCPL is launching a new partnership with the Library Speakers Consortium (LSC) called Authorama365. Authorama365 will bring bestselling authors and thought leaders to readers all year long. “Because LSC has many library partners across the country, it is able bring in authors who might not be accessible to individual libraries,” says Schwartz, “They book a wonderful mix of bestselling fiction writers and writers who will appeal to entrepreneurs and business people who are looking for thought-provoking, actionable insight to grow their careers and businesses.” Authorama365 events are online and free to the public. Audience members can submit questions to the authors prior to the livestreams, and can browse and watch past events at any time.

Authorama 2022 Live and In-Person

Kicks: A Special Story Time with Author Van G. Garrett – Award-winning poet Van G. Garrett will read from his debut children’s picture book, Kicks.

Katy Branch Library

Wednesday, July 27, 10:30 AM

Spring Branch Memorial Branch Library

Thursday, August 4, 10:30 AM

An Afternoon with J. Elle – YA Author J. Elle will talk about the second book in her Wings of Ebony series, Ashes of Gold, and share her improbable and inspiring journey to the bestseller list.

Maud Smith Marks Branch Library

Thursday, July 28, 4:30 PM

Authorama 2022 Live Streams: @harriscountypl on YouTube and Facebook Live.

Authors’ Insight with Alyc Helms & Marie Brennan – Two amazing writers who together make up the bestselling pseudonymous fantasy author M. A. Carrick (The Mask of Mirrors, The Liars Knot). They will join the HCPL Writes crew to discuss their writing process, collaboration and more.

YouTube and Facebook Live: @harriscountypl

Tuesday, July 26, 6:30 PM

Preeti Chhibber: Spider-Man Super Fan and Author – Preeti will talk about fandom and her books: the just-released Spider-Man’s Social Dilemma and the Avengers Assembly series, X-Change Students 101 coming in September. Q&A follows.

YouTube and Facebook Live: @harriscountypl

Live Viewing Party: La Porte Branch Library

Monday, August 1, 3:00 PM

Gwendolyn Zepeda on Anthologies – HCPL Writes takes a deep dive into anthologies. Learn what they are and how they work from Gwen Zepeda, novelist, children’s book author, and Houston’s first poet laureate, as well as editor of the acclaimed anthology Houston Noir.

YouTube and Facebook Live: @harriscountypl

Tuesday, August 9 at 6:30 PM

All Authorama365 programs are free. Visit www.libraryc.org/hcpl for more information, to register and to view more upcoming events.

About Harris County Public Library:

The Harris County Public Library (HCPL) mission is to provide information and resources to enrich lives and strengthen communities through innovative services within and beyond our walls. The library has an annual circulation of over 10 million items and is a network of 26 community-focused branch libraries and is committed to providing excellent customer service, strong collections, and cutting-edge information technology.