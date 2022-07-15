Hong Kong – Appointments to Energy Advisory Committee announced

Appointments to Energy Advisory Committee announced ***************************************************



The Government today (July 15) announced that Mr Jimmy Kwok Chun-wah has been re-appointed as the Chairman of the Energy Advisory Committee, and 17 community figures appointed as members. The appointments are for a term of two years with effect from today.





The Secretary for Environment and Ecology, Mr Tse Chin-wan, thanked the Chairman and members for their valuable contributions to the work of the Committee. “Under the sterling leadership of Mr Kwok, the Committee has tendered invaluable advice to the Government on important energy matters. Looking ahead, we will continue to work closely with the Committee on various energy policy matters, including decarbonisation and the promotion of renewable energy as well as energy efficiency and conservation in the community,” he said.





Mr Tse also expressed his gratitude to the six retiring members, Mr Wilson Kwong Wing-tsuen, Mr James Lam Yat-fung, Ms Rerina Or Siu-ching, Mr Cliff Tang Wing-chun, Mr Luther Wong Lok-tak and Mr Thomas Jefferson Wu, for their support and service during the past six years, and welcomed two new members to the Committee, namely Ms Au Yeung Chi-ting and Mr Chui Tim-wai.





The Committee advises the Government on energy policy, including policy matters concerning energy supply and demand, energy conservation and efficiency, and other related matters.





The full membership of the Committee is as follows:





* Mr Jimmy Kwok Chun-wah (Chairman)



Ms Au Yeung Chi-ting



* Professor Andrew Chan Chi-fai



* Mr Keith Chan Chuk-hin



* Ms Natalie Chan



* Dr Vincent Cheng Sai-yau



* Mr Cheung Chi-wah



Mr Chui Tim-wai



* Professor Fung Tung



* Ms Linda Ho Wai-ping



* Ms Hilda Lam Hiu-nga



* Mr Ellis Lau Ying-tung



* Ms Ivy Lee Siu-wing



* Ms Donna Sit Tsz-shan



* Ms Christina Tang Pik-han



* Dr Conrad Wong Tin-cheung



* Mr Ryan Yeung Shun-cheung



* Ms Elsa Yuen May-yee



* Permanent Secretary for Environment and Ecology (Environment)/Director of Environmental Protection or representative



* Director of Electrical and Mechanical Services or representative





* Serving members