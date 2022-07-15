Calling All Rangers! Rune Factory 5 Adventures onto Windows PC Today

Join SEED and Uncover the Mysteries of the Frontier While Finding a New Home and Family in the Town of Rigbarth

XSEED Games today released Rune Factory 5 globally on Windows PC via Steam. The farming/life sim RPG title is available as a standard edition for $59.99 and a Digital Deluxe Edition, featuring 13 exclusive outfits inspired by marriage candidates from Rune Factory 4, for $69.99, with a 10% launch week discount on both ending July 20. Additional DLC content, including costumes and in-game items, is also now available with pricing ranging from $1.99  $4.99. Further details about Rune Factory 5 DLC can be found here. The PC version of the game features visual updates and new customization options, as well as dual-audio support for both English and Japanese voice tracks.





The farming/life sim RPG title delivers a full 3D adventure that has players exploring treacherous dungeons and battling dangerous foes to unravel a mystery threatening their adopted home of Rigbarth. In between each days adventure, theyll grow crops, participate in local festivals, and build friendships with a lovable cast of townsfolk. Rune Factory 5 includes features new to the series such as link attacks, co-op cooking, and same-sex marriage.





Additionally, if players own Rune Factory 4 Special on Steam, fan-favorites Doug and Margaret will take up residence in Rigbarths Blue Moon Inn. Each character will offer their own requests on the task board, with the successful completion rewarding players with the outfits for Lest and Frey, the protagonists of Rune Factory 4. Doug and Margaret are fully integrated into the world of Rune Factory 5, and while neither are eligible for marriage, they will be found around town and can join the protagonists party before adventuring!





VIDEO: Rune Factory 5 – PC Launch Trailer





About Rune Factory 5



Return to the fantasy world of Rune Factory for a grand adventure while living whatever life you please! Mysterious events are unfolding in the sleepy border town of Rigbarth, affecting the runes that govern the balance between humanity and nature. As the newest ranger for the peacekeeping organization SEED, players will protect the frontier town by rounding up rowdy monsters with their official SEED-issued spell seal or team up with an ally for brand-new link attacks. When not on a mission, work with the people of Rigbarth to help the town flourish through farming, festivals, and friendships.





Rise to every challenge as a ranger of SEED and see your mission through!





Developed by Marvelous Inc. and published globally by XSEED Games, Rune Factory 5 launched on July 13 for Windows PC via Steam. The Nintendo Switch version was released in North America on Mar. 22, 2022. The game is rated T for Teen by the ESRB.







