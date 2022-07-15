Hong Kong – Proposed amendments to upgrading of remaining sections of Kam Tin Road and Lam Kam Road gazetted

Proposed amendments to upgrading of remaining sections of Kam Tin Road and Lam Kam Road gazetted ******************************************************************************************



The Government gazetted today (July 15) the proposed amendments to the upgrading of the remaining sections of Kam Tin Road and Lam Kam Road to address the public views towards the original scheme and to tie in with engineering considerations.





Details of the proposed amendments are set out in the Annex. The amendment plans and amendment scheme are available for public inspection at the following government offices during office hours:







Central and Western Home Affairs Enquiry Centre,



G/F, Harbour Building,



38 Pier Road, Central, Hong Kong







Yuen Long Home Affairs Enquiry Centre,



G/F, Yuen Long District Office Building,



269 Castle Peak Road, Yuen Long, New Territories







Tai Po Home Affairs Enquiry Centre,



G/F, Tai Po Government Offices Building,



1 Ting Kok Road, Tai Po, New Territories







District Lands Office, Yuen Long,



9/F, Yuen Long Government Offices,



2 Kiu Lok Square, Yuen Long, New Territories







District Lands Office, Tai Po,



1/F, Tai Po Government Offices Building,



1 Ting Kok Road, Tai Po, New Territories







The gazette notice, amendment scheme, amendment plans, resumption plan and location plan are available at



www.tlb.gov.hk/eng/publications/transport/gazette/gazette.html.







Any person who wishes to object to the proposed amendments is required to address to the Secretary for Transport and Logistics an objection in writing, which can be submitted via the following means:





By post or by hand to the Transport and Logistics Bureau’s drop-in box No. 6 located at the entrance on 2/F, East Wing, Central Government Offices, 2 Tim Mei Avenue, Tamar, Hong Kong. The box is available for use between 8am and 7pm from Monday to Friday (except public holidays);

By fax to 2868 4643; or

By email to gazettetlb@tlb.gov.hk.







A notice of objection should describe the objector’s interest and the manner in which he or she alleges that he or she will be affected by the proposed amendments. Objectors are requested to provide contact details to facilitate communication. A notice of objection should be delivered to the Secretary for Transport and Logistics not later than September 13, 2022.

