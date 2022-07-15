Hong Kong – Original multimedia concert “Why Why Tell Me Why – A Music Carnival” to be staged in August

Original multimedia concert “Why Why Tell Me Why – A Music Carnival” to be staged in August ******************************************************************************************



The summer festival International Arts Carnival (IAC) will present an original multimedia concert, “Why Why Tell Me Why – A Music Carnival”, from August 5 to 7. Renowned musician Chiu Tsang-hei will lead performers from various age groups and professional backgrounds to raise questions through music and find out answers through a carnival of songs.







The phrase “Why, why, tell me why?” is every child’s daily mantra. In the concert, curator Chiu, together with singer Jo Koo and her daughters, singer-prodigy Celine Tam and Internet influencer in parenting and singer Manting Chan, will unlock the imagination of audience members of all ages, bring up questions and seek answers in songs. Making use of arts technology to produce stage effects, the concert will provide a feast for audiences’ eyes and ears.







“Why Why Tell Me Why – A Music Carnival” is one of three IAC programmes designated for celebrating the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR). The programme is under the exclusive sponsorship of the Hong Kong Jockey Club (HKJC), and is one of the many initiatives supported by the HKJC’s approved donation of $630 million to the Government of the HKSAR to mark the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the HKSAR, demonstrating that the HKJC is resolute in pursuing its purpose of acting continuously for the betterment of society, all in support of creating stronger communities together.







“Why Why Tell Me Why – A Music Carnival”, to be performed in Cantonese, will be staged at 7.30pm on August 5 and at 3pm on August 6 and 7 at the Kwai Tsing Theatre Auditorium. Tickets priced at $180, $280 and $380 are now available at URBTIX (www.urbtix.hk). For credit card telephone bookings, please call 2111 5999, or use the mobile ticketing app “My URBTIX”.







In addition to the concert, a free online programme in five episodes for “Why Why Tell Me Why – A Music Carnival” is available at the IAC webpage www.hkiac.gov.hk/2022/en/online_why.html, offering audiences a sneak peek of the three original songs produced for the concert, one of which is written and recorded by renowned singer and songwriter Gigi Leung, and precious behind-the-scenes footage.







The IAC, organised by the Leisure and Cultural Services Department (LCSD), is running from July 8 to August 14, offering an array of inspirational and enjoyable programmes for family entertainment.







For programme enquiries and concessionary schemes, please call 2370 1044 or visit www.hkiac.gov.hk.







