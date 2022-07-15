Hong Kong – Appointments to Elderly Commission

Appointments to Elderly Commission **********************************



The Government announced today (July 15) the appointment of Dr Donald Li Kwok-tung as the Chairman and Professor Daniel Lai Wing-leung as a member of the Elderly Commission (EC). Their appointments will take effect from July 30, 2022, for a term of two years.





Dr Li is the Chairman of the Hong Kong Sheng Kung Hui Welfare Council and the Immediate Past President of the World Organization of Family Doctors. He is also the Chairman of the Action Committee Against Narcotics and a member of the Steering Committee on Primary Healthcare Development.





Professor Lai is the Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences and Chair Professor of Social Work of the Hong Kong Baptist University.





The Secretary for Labour and Welfare, Mr Chris Sun, said, “The EC has been assisting the Government in formulating a comprehensive policy in caring for elderly persons over the past two decades or so. Dr Li and Professor Lai are both well experienced in elderly-related issues and are experts in their respective fields. I look forward to working closely with them in further improving elderly services in Hong Kong.”





In addition, Mr Sun expressed his gratitude to the outgoing Chairman, Dr Lam Ching-choi, who has been serving on the EC for nearly 20 years, first as a member and subsequently as the Vice-chairman and the Chairman. He said, “Dr Lam’s capable leadership and unfailing support have been instrumental for the Government to take forward various new policy initiatives on the elderly front gradually, especially those recommended under the Elderly Services Programme Plan.” Mr Sun also thanked Dr Vivian Lou Wei-qun for her valuable contribution to and active participation in the work of the EC over the past six years.





The membership of the EC for the new term is as follows:





Chairman



———–



Dr Donald Li Kwok-tung





Non-official members



————————



Dr Bai Xue



Dr Johnnie Casire Chan Chi-kau



Ms Maggie Chan Mei-kit



Ms Tammy Chan Yee-ching



Mr Chua Hoi-wai



Dr Elsie Hui



Professor Daniel Lai Wing-leung



Professor Linda Lam Chiu-wa



Mr Lau Tat-chuen



Ms Grace Li Fai



Mr Horace Lit Hoo-yin



Dr James Luk Ka-hay



Mr Theodore Ma Heng



Mr Kyrus Siu King-wai



Ms Macy Wong Chor-kei



Miss Yu Chui-yee





Official members



——————-



Secretary for Labour and Welfare or representative



Secretary for Health or representative



Secretary for Housing/Director of Housing or representative



Director of Health or representative



Director of Social Welfare or representative



Chief Executive, Hospital Authority or representative