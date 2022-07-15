XcelTec Interactive Pvt. Ltd is proud to announce that it is now ISO 27001:2017 Information Security Certified



“XcelTec is committed to continuing to build trust through third-party security assurances such as ISO 27001,” said Vishal Shah, CEO of XcelTec. “Though XcelTec already utilizes ISO 27001 certified hosting providers, software companies building software on top of those platforms are still responsible for demonstrating security and trust. Knowing that a third party has affirmed our security management processes for both our infrastructure and the services we provide is key in furthering the confidence of our existing and prospective customers.”





About XcelTec:



XcelTec is a leading web and mobile app development, outsourcing, and offshore software development company with the mission of Delivering Excellence in Technology by constantly converting customer requirements into creative & valuable solutions.





XcelTec truly built a global company that is proud of changing lives with inspired software, as they have helped their clients meet the challenges of enhancing their business with chatbot development and AI Video Bots. XcelTec is a leader in Web App Development, Mobile App Development, IoT Development, Unity 3D Game Development, and AR/VR Development and has helped many organizations to achieve their goals.





XcelTec is leading a web development company with a team of 100+ professionals and creative employees who are passionate about delivering tools that help businesses find their next customers.





At XcelTec, they follow industry best practices while developing Next-Gen cutting Edge software that surpasses our clients assumptions.

