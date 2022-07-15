SignalFire’s RANGER Family of Sensor-to-Cloud Expands with DIN Mount Version



While SignalFire provides a full turn-key solution that includes the RANGER hardware bundled with a SIM card and its SignalFire Cloud web application, the RANGER is also offered as hardware only ̶ untethered to the SignalFire Cloud. This configuration is a rather unique industry option that offers an open platform for easy integration directly into a customers existing solution. The RANGER products use the open MQTT/Sparkplug standard, which is quickly becoming the preferred protocol for distributed industrial sensor networks.





Since the release of the RANGER it has been deployed in so many applications in diverse industries because it addressed an unmet need to monitor assets cost effectively with minimal computer or automation skills. We deliver to users a plug-and-play experience from sensor-to-cloud. stated Sandro Esposito, VP Sales & Marketing of SignalFire. The need to bring remote data from a variety of sensors and controllers quickly and simply to the cloud continues to drive interest and demand for the RANGER. Our talented product development teams will continue to evolve the RANGER product family to support more applications as they arise, stated Josh Schadel, GM/CTO of SignalFire.



For more information, visit the website: signal-fire.com or contact info ( @ ) signal-fire dot com

###