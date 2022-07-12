Today’s CE Music Honorees The Batistes Last Night Honored Irma Thomas & Jan Ramsey

The Batistes, NOLA Royal Family of Music, owned the Cutting Edge Music Conference stage on Friday Night to pay tribute to NOLA Queen of R&B Irma Thomas and Publisher Jan Ramsey before being honored today at 1:30 pm at the Historic Carver Theater.

Batistes & Chic Nouvelle @Cutting Edge Music Conf.

NEW ORLEANS – July 9, 2022 – PRLog — Posted Courtesy of Wright Enterprises San Francisco~Dallas Community Spotlight~~~

IT WAS HOT! NOT TALKIN’ WEATHER! IT WAS ROCKIN’! The earth shook while The D’Batiste Fathers & Sons were joined by Original Batiste Brothers, Peter Batiste and Michael Batiste with the “Fly Ladies” of Chic Nouvelle Model & Talent Management Agency as Cutting Edge Music Business Conference paid tribute to Irma Thomas and Jan Ramsey (https://www.offbeat.com/ news/cutting- edge-music-conference- honors-irma- thomas-and-jan- ramsey/). It was definitely “Ladies Night” as “Kool & the Gang” popularized and the ‘Feeling Was Right.’ The Soul Queen of New Orleans, Irma Thomas and OffBeat Magazine Publisher Jan Ramsey received their industry accolades, last night, Friday, July 8th at the Historic Carver Theater.

(https://www.offbeat.com/ news/cutting- edge-music-conference- honors-irma- thomas-and-jan- ramsey/)

The awards ceremony honored R&B legend Irma Thomas with the 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award and OffBeat Publisher/Editor- in-Chief Jan Ramsey with a Music Influencer Award at the Historic Carver Theater.

“It was an honor to honor these two wonderful ladies of the industry,” said Damon Batiste, CEO & Founder of NOSACONN, who will be honored today at 1:30 p.m. by the Cutting Edge Music Business Conference with a Community Service Award. “NOSACONN is all about empowerment of women, culture, tourism, trade and doing business from New Orleans to Africa. My family enjoyed taking the stage to honor Ms. Thomas and Ms. Ramsey.”

Last night was the prelude to the Community Service Award the Batistes are to receive today. After an 8-day production of NOSACONN’s (New Orleans South Africa Connection) “Celebrate Africa Week ‘Essence of Africa’ NOLA Edition” amid Essence’s Magazine’s 3-day “Essence of Culture” promoting culture, trade and tourism between Africa and New Orleans, highlighting local and emerging talent in the New Orleans and engaging visiting business people, The Cutting Edge Music Conference’s “Community Service Award,” is the perfect honor for Damon Batiste, CEO & Founder of NOSACONN, Inc. of NOLA’s “Royal Family of Music” for years of community service.

Quint Davis, CEO of Festival Productions Inc., has said of Batiste, “There has never been an American, and certainly not one from New Orleans, like you. A one-man Cultural Phenomena.” Leaders of The Cutting Edge C.E. Conference agree, recognizing that Batiste is ‘phenomenal’ beyond entertainment and works diligently with his family to pour back into under served communities in Louisiana and Africa. He will accept the honor on behalf of the legendary entertainment and community work of the Batistes, “NOLA’s Royal Family of Music.

Videotaped moments from NOSACONN’s “Celebrate Africa Week ‘Essence of Africa’ NOLA Edition” were captured by Bryant Johnson of LyfePULSE, inc.:

News Conference and Louisiana Hall of Famer David Batiste’s Performance

https://youtu.be/ pjJgsPrqu_k

Brains & Beauty The Hallmark of Chic Nouvelle Talent Management

https://youtu.be/ 85SgXm9jElk

SEE MORE: https://www.prlog.org/ 12924425-damon- batistes-nosaconn- to-be-honored- by-cutting-edge- conference-for- community-service.html# (http:///12924425- damon-batistes- nosaconn-to- be-honored-by- cutting-edge- conference-for- community-service.html)

The Cutting Edge C.E. Conference will add to the Batistes well-deserved commendations with the Community Service award being presented at the Historic Carver Theater in New Orleans today, Saturday, July 9th at 1:30 p.m. For details about the conference, see more at https://www.cuttingedgenola.com/ .

-30-

#CUTTINGEDGENOLA #IRMATHOMAS #JANRAMSEY #NOLAROYALFAMILYOFMUSIC #DAMONBATISTE #NOSACONN

B-roll of Celebrate Africa Week & Other NOSACONN events such as JazzFest & More by LyfePULSE New Orleans

https://www.youtube.com/ channel/UC3Cu03_ SkEmxaUbxFzG3JvQ