Social Media from multi-platinum British Producer, DJ, Writer & Manager RonTom

RonTom is a British multi-platinum record producer, DJ, writer and manager. He has worked globally with the biggest names in the music industry spanning 4 decades, having been signed to Sony, EMI and Reverb as a writer and producer.

RonTom is extremely prominent on the London music scene, as one of the original members and driving forces behind London Weekend Radio (LWR), which was home to Tim Westwood, Derek B, Carl Cox, Maxy Jazz from Faithless, Richard West (Mr C: The Shamen).In 1989, he signed his first band to Virgin with the legendary band The Sindecut, who went on to tour with Soul To Soul. Straight after, he went on to sign Don-E To Island Records. Subsequently then Ronnie Jordan to Mercury and Mark Morrison he signed to Warners. From his location on All Saints Road in Notting Hill, RonTom brought a string of multi-platinum award winning artists including Gabriel, China Black, The Architects, Cleopatra.RonTom has worked with every major record label, including his record label Metamporphosis Records Inc, which produced a string of underground jungle, drum and bass and EDM music. Music moguls including Simon Cowell, Trevor Horn, to name a few.

RonTom was solely responsible for putting together two of the most all time popular and successful girl bands in the UK: All Saints and The Sugababes. His writing and production credits include the great Sinead O’Conner, the legendary Jocelyn Brown, Kim Mazelle, Victoria Wilson James, Curiosity Killed the Cat, Terrence Trent Derby, Sly and Robbie, Frankie Paul, Horrace Andy, Julian Marley, Geno Washington, Don Black, to name a few.

By public demand, RonTom is now bringing to you his catalogue of songs from his impressive collection.

Daniella is a singer-songwriter whose first featured debut single with RonTom Feeling The Sun hit the top 20 in the Music Week Charts at the start of the pandemic. Since then she has been recording and developing new material.

With her very distinctive and unique voice, her sound has been described as catchy, hypnotic and fresh. Her new collaboration with RonTom Social Media is set to take the world by storm.

About Radiopluggers Global Ltd

We deliver music to over 30,000 verified radio station and press contacts worldwide. We guarantee a professional service, ensuring we maintain our relationships with radio stations and press contacts worldwide. We help musicians get heard and playlisted by an incredible amount of radio stations and reviewed by press contacts worldwide. We pride ourselves on being able to deliver an unparalleled level of promotion on a global scale. We built the world’s biggest verified database of radio station and press contacts and around that, we built a service that helps our artists get their music heard by as many industry contacts as possible.