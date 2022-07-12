Jamaican Heaven from the legendary Butch T of The Tavares Brothers

Hello, I’m Butch T. You may know me from my early days as the lead singer of the Grammy-nominated Tavares R&B group, also known as The Tavares Brothers.

I started performing R&B, funk and soul music in 1959 alongside my four brothers, Ralph, Pooch, Chubby and Tiny. Together, we traveled between New Bedford, Massachusetts and Providence, Rhode Island, writing hits like Heaven Must Be Missing An Angel and It Only Takes A Minute before being inducted into the Rhode Island Music Hall of Fame in 2014.“I have dedicated my life to influencing younger generations through music and now I’m excited to begin a brand new journey.” Butch T.

About Radiopluggers Global Ltd

