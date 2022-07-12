Outdoor Cap Taps Jermaine Oldham to Accelerate Digital Transformation

Outdoor Cap, one of the world’s largest providers of headwear, has enlisted Jermaine Oldham to lead technology and transformation efforts as the new Head of Technology for the company. Jermaine joins Outdoor Cap to provide executive technology leadership and enable accelerated growth for each of its businesses in Retail, Team Sports, and Promotional Products. Building on over 20 years of technology experience, Jermaine will focus on Outdoor Cap’s continuing digital transformation and systems integrations.

Jermaine brings over 15 years of experience leading technology teams at J.B. Hunt, Flexential (previously Peak 10), and Tempur Sealy. He is also a veteran who served in various technology roles for the United States Air Force both domestically and abroad. Mr. Oldham holds a Master of Information Systems and an MBA in Technology Management.

“We are thrilled to have Jermaine join the team,” said Jeanelle Harris, CEO of Outdoor Cap. “His leadership and experience in the IT space will strengthen our team and accelerate growth on multiple fronts. I am confident, as we focus on employee and customer experience, Jermaine’s presence will help drive us toward being best-in-class.”

“I am thrilled to join the Outdoor Cap team as the Head of Technology. The chance to lead technology at one of the most respected private companies in our region was impossible to pass up and a great opportunity to help drive business growth. I see many opportunities here and am thankful for the chance to leverage all my experience from other industries to build on the work the team has already put in to their enterprise ERP, platforms, and custom applications.”

Jermaine will oversee all technology teams and resources across Outdoor Cap and its subsidiaries but will also bring his vision for accelerating technological innovation to the company.

Jermaine enjoys spending time with his wife and daughter doing outdoor activities including fishing, grilling, and attending live sporting events. In addition to his passion for technology, Jermaine also has a passion for giving back to the community and volunteers at local community events.

