Regarding carpet and upholstery cleaning, ProKleen is the company Eagle Point, OR, residents can count on. They have been in business since 1994 and have a wide range of experience in residential and commercial cleaning. They offer various carpet and upholstery cleaning services and 24-hour emergency restoration.

Depending on traffic, you should clean old rugs every 3-5 years. Area rugs can be an expensive investment, so it’s important to take care of them. ProKleen’s team of experts will thoroughly clean your rugs and carpets without damaging them. They offer the best restorations & cleaning services in southern OR.

Water restoration is another service that ProKleen offers. If your home has been damaged by water, whether from a flood, a leaky pipe, or any other type of water damage, ProKleen can help. They have the experience and expertise to quickly and efficiently restore your home to its pre-damage condition.

Carpet cleaning is important to the health of your home. This helps raise the air quality in your home and extends the life of your carpet or rug. Not to mention, it just looks and feels better! But how often should you have your carpets cleaned?

The National Carpet Cleaners Association (NCCA) recommends that carpets and rugs be cleaned at least once a year by a professional carpet cleaning service. However, there are a few things to keep in mind that may require more frequent cleanings.

If you have pets, they shed on your carpet or rug. This can leave behind pet hair, dander, and other allergens that can cause problems for people with allergies or asthma. Additionally, if anyone in your household smokes cigarettes, the nicotine can settle into carpets and upholstery. These factors may require more frequent cleanings.

ProKleen is the ideal solution since they are a full-service carpet and upholstery cleaning contractor company. They offer a wide range of services, including carpet cleaning, upholstery cleaning, area rug cleaning, and intensive water restoration. This is all to bring to great health all your carpets and rugs.

No matter what your needs are, ProKleen has the experience and expertise to get the job done right. They use state-of-the-art equipment and techniques to ensure that your carpets and upholstery are clean and free of dirt, dust, and other allergens. Contact them here!

Contact Name: Jason Stout



Email: Restoration@getprokleen.com

About Prokleen Cleaning & Restoration

