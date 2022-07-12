Two Hundred Years of Aviation Highlights Condensed into One Book

Atlanta, GA and Thomasville, NC – WEBWIRE – Monday, July 11, 2022

Follow the adventures of aviation pioneers Sir George Cayley, the Wright brothers, Charles Lindbergh, Wiley Post, Amelia Earheart, R. J. Mitchell, Sir Geoffrey de Havilland, Alland Loughead, Frank Whittle, and Kelly Johnson. Explore flight historys notable events and their developments such as the very first flight, the first transatlantic flight, the first around-the-world flight, and more.





Sir George Cayley (17731817), the Father of Aviation, proceeded to study bird flight in considerable detail. He did provide the concepts and fundamental principles of aviation but did not make the first flight in an airplane; that honor went to the Wright brothers86 years after Cayley died.





Author Norman Curreys life revolved around airplanes. Born in Yorkshire in 1926, he joined the Air Training Corps as a teenager, attended the de Havilland Aeronautical Technical School for four years at Harfield, worked as a stress engineer at de Havilland on the Comet, and then sailed to Canada where he was a design engineer at Avro Aircraft for 10 years. He then worked Lockheed for 30 years on the C-130, C-5, JetStar and conducting research and development in their Preliminary Design department. Since retirement, he did some consulting and presented lectures to the South Korean Agency Defense Development. He is a Chartered Engineer (UK) and a Fellow of the Royal Aeronautical Society, and has published many articles, presented papers at two SAE Systems Conferences, and has published a book on landing gear design (AIAA).





Airplane Stories and Histories chronicles 200 years of aviation highlights including the exploits of pioneers such as Sir George Cayley, the Wright brothers, and many more. The authoran airplane engineerlends his expertise, experience, and heavy research to allow his readers to explore how everything started in aviation until the advent of drones. He provides an extensive bibliography for those who wish to explore subjects in greater depth. This informative and educational book will be a delight to engineering, history, and airplane enthusiasts all over the world.





If you want more information on how to order Airplane Stories and Histories, please contact Norman Currey at 4042317760 or email at normancurreyauthor@gmail.com.