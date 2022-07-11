Premium Fresh Meal Prep Company, The Good Prep, Forms Partnership with Ultimate Performance

The Good Prep work with elite athletes and high performers including those from British Gymnastics, Stockport County, Barnsley FC, Salford FC, to name just a few.

Since the business was launched in 2009, Ultimate Performance has helped more than 25,000 clients across the world achieve their fitness goals. From a single gym in London, U.P. has expanded to now have 22 gyms across the world, spread over nine countries and four continents.

TGP will supply meals to U.P. clients at all nine of its UK gyms, with five locations in London and gyms in Manchester, Leeds, Liverpool and Cheshire. U.P. clients will now be able to choose from more than 60 of The Good Prep’s dishes, picking pre-prepared meals that will help them hit their daily calorie-controlled targets, consume exactly the right amount of carbs, fats and proteins, and achieve results.

Each and every TGP meal plan is built with the client’s personal ambitions in mind, all while offering them a variety of choices. Depending on what they hope to accomplish during their U.P. transformation, clients can select the path that works best for them.

Packed with fresh ingredients and sustainably sourced meat and fish, The Good Prep’s premium meal prep service is quickly becoming one of the UK’s go-to providers.

Jem Selçuk & Faith Milton, co-founders of The Good Prep shared their thoughts on the partnership, “We’re really excited to kickstart our partnership with an innovative company like Ultimate Performance. Like The Good Prep, they’re focused on providing the highest quality service possible to their clients, now enhanced further by our collaboration. We can’t wait to see the incredible results that we’re bound to see by pairing nutrition and fitness at forefront.”

Steve Brice, Chief Financial Officer at Ultimate Performance said, “We are delighted to partner with The Good Prep, and to now offer TGP’s exciting range of nutritious meals to our clients.

“Fitness and nutrition go hand-in-hand, and eating the right foods is absolutely crucial for our clients to achieve their goals. We know that people are extremely busy, and are often pushed for time when it comes to prepping their food. This partnership with TGP will solve that problem, enabling our clients to enjoy a wide range of tasty meal plans that will keep them on track with their diet, and encouraging them to develop sustainable, healthy eating habits.”

To find out more, visit The Good Prep and Ultimate Performance’s respective website:

www.TheGoodPrep.com