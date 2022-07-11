Toll Brothers at The Canyons in Castle Pines Announces Model Home Opening

Toll Brothers, the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced that its highly-anticipated, fully-decorated Ralston model home is now open for tours at its Toll Brothers at The Canyons community in prestigious Castle Pines. Just 14 home sites remain at this community, all of which back to amazing views and/or open space.

Toll Brothers at The Canyons offers five luxury estate home designs ranging from 2,974 to more than 4,100 square feet with a variety of single and two-story floor plans, including options for main floor primary bedroom suites and multi-generational living suites. Homes feature up to seven bedrooms, up to five bathrooms, and up to four-car garages with prices from $1.2 million. Buyers can choose from an array of personalization options for fixtures, finishes and more at the Toll Brothers Design Studio.

The Ralston model home features a stately covered porch that opens to a welcoming foyer and magnificent great room with a two-story ceiling and radiant window displays, creating a great layout for entertaining groups of any size. The well-appointed kitchen features a spacious center island, a large walk-in pantry, a casual dining area, and easy access to the beautiful formal dining room. The distinguished primary bedroom suite is complete with two generous walk-in closets and a splendid primary bath with a dual sink vanity, luxe shower, large soaking tub, linen closet, and private water closet.

“Residents love this community because of its convenient location between Castle Rock and Lone Tree for world-class shopping and dining as well as the nearby recreation opportunities,” said Reggie Carveth, Division President of Toll Brothers in Colorado. “Our new model home showcases what is possible for future home buyers at Toll Brothers at The Canyons.”

Toll Brothers at The Canyons is situated within The Canyons master-planned, resort-style community. Outdoor living features prominently at The Canyons with 15 miles of paved and dirt trails for walking, running and biking within the community. Exclusive amenities also include The Retreat, a coffee shop and wine bar with a fire pit; the Canyon House, a state-of-the-art fitness facility; The Pool House, home to the resort-style pool and spa; and The Green, an outdoor performance venue.

Toll Brothers at The Canyons is located east of I-25, just 15 minutes to the Denver Tech Center and 35 minutes to Denver International Airport. School-aged children may attend the highly-rated Douglas County Schools. Recreation opportunities include nearby Daniels Regional Park, Castlewood Canyon and Chatfield State Parks as well as several private and semi-private golf courses in the area, including the Country Club at Castle Pines.

The sales center is located at 7237 Copper Sky Ct, Castle Pines, CO 80108. For more information, visit tollbrothers.com/Colorado or call 720-792-8655.

