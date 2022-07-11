Jennifer Klein Promoted to Assistant Vice President, Commercial Banking

Mars Bank’s Jennifer Klein was promoted to Assistant Vice President, Commercial Banking. Ms. Klein will be responsible for managing existing bank relationships as well as growing C & I and commercial real estate business for Mars Bank.

“We’re excited that Jen is taking her next step at Mars Bank. She has over ten years’ experience working with both our commercial credit and commercial banking teams,” said Mark Drenchko, Senior Vice President, Commercial Banking. “This experience allows her to bring a range of expertise to help our current and future Mars Bank customers.”

Ms. Klein began her banking career with Mars Bank after graduating from Robert Morris University with a bachelor’s degree in Finance. Over the past 10 years, her career has progressed with added roles and responsibilities. Most recently, she assisted and collaborated with both the commercial credit and commercial banking teams to gain an understanding of each business’ financial position to tailor comprehensive solutions to best meet their needs.

A Mars High graduate and now a Richland Township resident, Jen is raising her three children in the communities Mars Bank serves. Jen has a passion for community service, volunteering with local organizations that benefit children and families. Learn more online at www.mars.bank//jennifer-klein/.

