DJ Mickey G Entertainment Celebrates 30 Years in the Entertainment Industry

Charisma makes all the difference. With a challenging spirit, fierce determination and an electric energy, DJ Mickey G is proud to announce 30 years in the DJ/Entertainment Industry.

Located in the Princeton, NJ area, DJ Mickey G performs locally as well as throughout the United States and internationally. He has hosted, opened and performed with almost every celebrity in the business. As a top talent personality, he has most notably worked for Radio Disney and the Disney Channel.

A Born Entertainer, DJ Mickey G would love an opportunity to perform at your next event or concert. His Unique sense of track selection and mix ups from Top World Grooves and the all time favorites has made DJ Mickey G invariably favored by the Club Circuit as well as private concerts and events.