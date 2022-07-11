Author Phyllis Mason Presents a Tale of Courage and Perseverance to Inspire Readers of All Ages

WEBWIRE – Friday, July 8, 2022

Mefalon, a powerful and imposing horse, hopes to father a son who can carry on his legacy as the leader of the herd of white-winged horses. Sabrion, a beautiful mare, carries Mefalons child. However, when the colt was born, Mefalon felt anger and shame. Instead of a white-winged horse, Sabrion gave birth to a unique blue-winged colt. It infuriates Mefalon, and he is bent on killing the young colt. However, Sabrion stood in the way and pleaded to Mefalon. Fortunately, Mefalon agrees to Sabrion request, and she takes Nevron to a place where she knows the young colt can learn and thrive.







Sabrion takes her child to the land of Fairies and in the care of Queen Ena, the queen of fairies. Queen Ena assigns Olin, a guardian fairy who will help Nevron in his journey toward reclaiming his birthright as the leader of the winged horses.







Can the unique protagonist learn to embrace his uniqueness? Or will he wallow in the rejection he experienced as a colt?







Nevron is a tale of hope, faith, and courage in the face of overwhelming adversity. It is a beautiful bedtime story for all ages. It is full of adventure and vivid illustrations to keep readers entertained and engaged.







The book has received positive feedback and has garnered reviews online, with one customer saying: I read this little story and thought it was lovely. Not just a childs read. The pictures were just an additive to the story. I wait with bated breath for the writers next book. Thank you, Phyllis.









About the Author:



Phyllis Mason is an accomplished artist, calligrapher and sculptress. Writing is her special love and a source of fulfillment. Publishing Nevron is a dream come true. Phyllis studied art design, production and sculpture at Pierce College and UCLA. She is a retired grandmother, whose four grandchildren anxiously await their copy of Nevron.