Perpetua Advisors to Crack the Code on a Customer-Centric, B2B Digital Platform for Precisional LLC

Perpetua Advisors, LLC, the Dallas, Texas based information-technology consulting firm, has been selected as the technology-leadership and transition partner for Precisional LLC, a newly established global platform launched in May and formed through the acquisition of multiple business units from Trimble Inc. Perpetua will deploy its comprehensive network of solutions-focused partners, including Salesforce, Rootstock, Coastal Cloud, and Resultant to solve the challenge of establishing Precisional as an industry leader in precision measurement and data solutions.

“Our ‘outside in’ approach to digital transformation will empower Precisional to more quickly adapt to market changes and more effectively address the needs of its customers – because traditional ERP is no longer a game changer,” said Mike Wind, partner and co-founder of Perpetua Advisors. “Today, more than ever, mid-market B2B customers expect the same superior level of digital capability as their up-market counterparts. Perpetua meets that challenge through a cost-effective model that combines our experience and leadership with an ecosystem of digital and cloud partners that develop end-to-end solutions for mid-market players.”

Perpetua will be implementing Salesforce as the strategic business-system platform for Precisional’s family of companies. According to Anthony Kubes, Salesforce VP of Sales – Commercial Manufacturing, “Salesforce, as the core digital platform for Precisional will provide an enhanced, future-proof, and scalable foundation for customer and partner data.”

Rootstock ERP built on the Salesforce Platform will provide a robust core operations capability, while utilizing the digital strategy of a single data platform. Rootstock Software VP of Sales, Tom Ward, adds, “Rootstock Cloud ERP will serve as the digital source for business metrics and analytical insights, making it not only the backbone, but the heart of their operations. Rootstock ERP will deliver the unifying architecture and 360º view Precisional needs, across all their businesses, to realize dependable, comprehensive control over costs, logistics, production, and more.”

Coastal Cloud will design and implement Precisional’s Salesforce and Rootstock business systems. “We’re excited to be partnering again with Perpetua to design and deploy a cohesive digital-technology experience for Precisional,” said Erik Dunnigan, Coastal Cloud’s Chief Revenue Officer. “The strong partnership between Perpetua and Coastal Cloud, as well as our depth of expertise in the manufacturing vertical, have helped bring this transaction to a successful closure; we look forward to delivering these capabilities for Precisional.”

Rounding out the team is Perpetua’s Managed-Service partner, Resultant, who will provide consistent technical support across Precisional’s entire family of companies. “We’re excited to partner with Perpetua again. Our ability to complement digital Software-as-a-Service strategies with our cloud-based technologies and technology service management makes us the perfect partner for Precisional. In addition, Resultant enjoys a long history of innovation and delivering excellent customer service,” said Ryan Schebler, Chief Revenue Officer at Resultant.

Perpetua Advisors has assembled an impressive network of powerful allies offering proven technology solutions and advanced data platforms. The result is an integrated service model, which optimizes individual vendor strengths and provides overall operational excellence. “We feel this never-before-seen, pre-packaged strategy of quickly and effectively solving challenges for our clients sets us apart and provides a true win-win for every engagement we enter,” concluded Dave Patzwald, Managing Partner at Perpetua Advisors.

In much the way that previous technology leaders have mastered ERP for B2C companies, Perpetua is doing the same in the B2B sector for industries ranging from Oil & Gas and Logistics to Consumer Package Goods and Field Services. This, along with a strong focus on each client’s individual success, has placed Perpetua Advisors on a pathway for accelerated growth in a market teeming with both challenges and opportunities.

Salesforce and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

About Perpetua Advisors, LLC

Perpetua is a Business Transformation and Operating company, specializing in C-Level technology leadership and information technology services. We bring a playbook and ecosystem of partners to bear in order to accelerate value from business transactions. Perpetua specializes in privately held, private equity growth companies between $30M and $300M in annual revenue in the manufacturing, CPG, Field Services, and logistics industries.

About Perpetua’s Partners

Rootstock Software designed its Cloud ERP to help manufacturers, distributors, and supply chain organizations to digitally transform their operations. Its solution is built on the Salesforce Platform, providing companies the benefit of an enterprise cloud environment and an ERP system that is intuitive, flexible, and digitally connected.

Coastal Cloud is a Salesforce Multi-Cloud Expert Partner with deep experience across all aspects of a business: Marketing, Sales, Revenue, Billing, Service, Field Service, Community, Customer Success, ERP, Finance & Accounting, and Nonprofit Success Pack. Coastal Cloud is #1 on G2.com and maintains a 5 Star Salesforce AppExchange rating.

Resultant is a modern consulting firm that believes solutions are more valuable, transformative, and meaningful when reached together. Through positive outcomes driven by data analytics, technology, and digital transformation, we serve as a true partner by solving problems with our clients rather than for them.