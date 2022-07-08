CRN Recognizes Denali Advanced Integration on “Gold Standard” 2022 Solution Provider 500 List

CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, today announced it has named Denali to its Solution Provider 500 list for outstanding business outcomes, ranking an impressive #37, up from #48 last year.

CRN’s annual Solution Provider 500 measures North America’s largest solution providers by revenue and serves as the gold standard for recognizing some of the channel’s most successful companies. With a combined revenue of more than $434 billion, this year’s list represents an impressive amount of influence and impact wielded by these companies on today’s IT industry and the technology suppliers they partner with.

In March, CRN also named Denali to its 2022 Tech Elite 250 list for “maintaining a consistent focus on innovation and building a comprehensive understanding of every-evolving technologies.” It also bestowed upon Denali the managed services provider award in the Elite category for 2022.

Denali achieves outstanding global business outcomes for its customers through an engagement model focused on partnership. Denali brings technology expertise to bear for its customers with a consultative approach, allowing Denali to help design, source, distribute, and implement a wide variety of solutions to achieve these outcomes.

Customers depend on Denali’s expertise to help them overcome today’s IT challenges and achieve full digital transformation across the enterprise. To provide that expert service and care, solution providers must maintain consistently elevated levels of training and certification from IT vendors and achieve the highest tiers within those vendors’ partner programs.

“Denali partners with the leading OEM’s in the industry,” said Clayton Daffron, Director of Solution Architecture. “Our architects and engineers have a wealth of expertise with legacy and emerging technology and work closely with our OEM partners and customers to bring the best technology to bear in a project-oriented and sustainable fashion.”

“The Solution Provider 500 list from CRN serves as the benchmark for the top technology integrators, strategic service providers, and IT consulting firms, making it an invaluable resource for technology vendors seeking to partner with today’s top-performing IT solution providers,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “My congratulations go out to each of these companies for their extraordinary contributions to the continued growth and success of the IT channel.”

About Denali Advanced Integration

Denali Advanced Integration delivers enterprise IT solutions and services, powered by strategic experts and best of breed technologies to help guide our clients through the most complex IT challenges. Denali was founded by the Daher family in 1992 in Redmond, Washington and has since grown to be a global leader in providing essential enterprise technology with offices, distribution centers and headquarters throughout North and South America, Europe, Middle East, India, and Asia. Denali provides people, process and technology that helps customers attain and sustain outstanding business outcomes. The company has received several awards from its partners for innovation and outstanding Customer First service.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com.