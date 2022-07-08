FemAle Brew Fest, the Country’s Pioneering Beer Festival Celebrating Women in the Brewing Industry, Returns to Fort Lauderdale

Fem Collective presents the 6th Annual FemAle Brew FestTM on September 17 at the 96-room Kimpton Goodland – Fort Lauderdale Beach from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm. The pioneering festival celebrating women in brewing will be taking over the 96-room hotel again, with festival attendees taking advantage of the popular Beercation package – an all-inclusive package that includes accommodations and two tickets to the festival (just outside their doors).

The festival will be pet-friendly and donate a portion of proceeds to Abandoned Pet Rescue (APR). The Kimpton Goodland is pet-friendly and has no restriction on types or size, which means pet owners can bring their fur babies with them to join in on the fun.

So far, the festival has 16 confirmed breweries, with new additions being added continuously. As the festival enters its 6th year, it has solidified itself as one of the most enjoyable craft beer festivals in South Florida, and its founder continues to contribute to the craft beer industry worldwide through her board position on the Pink Boots Society, speaking engagements and introducing female brewers and craft beer to Art Museums, Cities and Universities across Florida.

The festival organizers are also working with the hotel chef to create a special festival menu, and the rooftop experience will include a selection of breweries that will have a backdrop of one of the best views of the intracoastal and Fort Lauderdale Beach.

“Hosting the festival at this boutique hotel gives this female-centric beer festival a unique ambiance and gives the amazing women participating in the festival the opportunity to network, connect and reconnect in a setting that is not only relaxing but empowering,” says Frances Antonio-Martineau, Founder FemAle Brew FestTM / Fem Collective.

The festival will also continue its traditions of female-led bands, resident festival DJ. LaTrice Perry, and vendors in addition to adding the opportunity for brands to create activations and pop-up shops throughout the hotel property and in select rooms that open out into the private courtyards where the participating breweries will be stationed. The hotel’s guest amenities include morning coffee and tea service, complimentary beach cruisers, in-room yoga mat and beach bags & towels.

Confirmed breweries and bottle shops (so far), include, Angry Chair Brewing, Islamorada Beer Company, Magnanimous Brewing, Tarpon River Brewing, Corporate Ladder Brewing Company, Yeasty Brews Artisanal Beers, Grand Central Brewhouse, Motorworks Brewing, Cigar City Brewing, King Fox Brewery, Orchestrated Minds Brewing, Ivanhoe Park Brewing Company, Design Build Brewing, Sideward Brewing Co., 3 Maven’s, Deviant Wolf Brewing, Owl’s Brew and Progressive Distribution.

Tickets are on sale, and interested Breweries, Volunteers, Vendors and Brands interested in activations are encouraged to reach out to the organizer at info@femalebrewfest.com

The festival will be donating a portion of its proceeds to Abandoned Pet Rescue (APR) – a 501(C)3 IRS tax-exempt, qualified non-profit charitable organization founded in 1996. They rescue and shelter abandoned, abused, and neglected pets, rehabilitates them, and finds them new homes. APR is one of the largest no-kill animal shelters in South Florida and is devoted to the welfare of all animals.

Event Information:

– Date: Saturday September 17, 2022

– Special Package Admission starts at 1pm

– General Admission begins at 2pm

– More information at: www.FemAleBrewfest.com

– Location: Kimpton Goodland, 2900 Riomar St., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

– Organizers will follow all required COVID-19 health & safety guidelines in place at the time of the festival.

Organizers:

Main Organizer: Fem Collective

Co-Organizer: UniteUs Group

About Fem Collective

Fem Collective is a community of women collectively supporting women’s missions, issues and ambitions through networking and events. For more information about Fem Collective, please visit www.femcollective.com and @femcollective.

About the Kimpton Goodland Fort Lauderdale Beach

Tucked just one block from the beach, The Kimpton Goodland Hotel – Fort Lauderdale Beach is a sunshine-dappled world onto itself, where you can savor peaceful moments — and also shake up the party. Enjoy well-known Kimpton services and amenities, along with special experiences that are lush and ever-so local. From cocktails created with freshly squeezed juices at the poolside bar, to yoga classes in the botanic-filled courtyards, this is the neighborhood’s place to be. And it’s all within easy reach of downtown Fort Lauderdale’s sophisticated shops and dining. For more information, visit goodlandhotelftlauderdale.com. Follow along and catch an inside look on social media at @thegoodlandftl and @thebotanicftl on Instagram.

About UniteUs Group

Opening in 2017, UniteUs Group is an advertising and marketing consultancy developed under a new model that unites various synergistic entities under one umbrella to deliver progressive creative that benefits clients and communities by ways of notoriety, innovation, and profit. Consulting services include market research, R&D, product and service design, prototyping, and the development of marketing strategies for e-commerce and brick-and-mortar brands. Creative services include brand strategy, brand design and identity, interactive marketing, creative direction, public and media relations, media planning and buying, event curation, and experiential marketing.

UniteUs Group and partner agencies have experience across many verticals, including travel & tourism, luxury, mass-market consumer brands, finance & insurance, retail & fashion, resorts & hotels, real estate, food & beverage, health & beauty, and the boomer market. For more information about UniteUs Group, please visit www.uniteusgroup.com and @uniteusgroup.