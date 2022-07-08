Entrepreneurial-Driven Individuals Seek Multi-Unit Franchise Opportunities at Leading Children’s Cooking School

Young Chefs® Academy, known for their commitment to providing communities with an unrivaled culinary experience, reports sales momentum continues to rise into the second quarter with an increase of single and, most notably, multi-unit franchise growth.

While there are many factors that contribute to the success of a franchise, YCA leadership believes it begins with the careful selection of franchisees who embrace the model and available resources and are passionate about the Mission and Vision. Young Chefs® doesn’t waiver from this mentality of “growing intelligently,” by focusing on quality over quantity.

“Bringing on franchise partners who align with our corporate culture and code of values is our priority,” states Julie Burleson, CEO. “Our franchise owners are the face of our brand. Ensuring we provide ongoing support allows them to set their sights on success and building relationships within their communities where they do business. We’re stronger as a franchise organization because of our selection process, resulting in franchisees who are passionate about working together to build the YCA brand and providing consistent, extraordinary customer experiences.”

The increasing demand for multi-unit franchise territories is one of the advantages of a cohesive network of franchise owners. Young Chefs is witnessing a rise in both new and existing multi-unit franchise partners. According to FRANdata, this form of franchising is on the rise, with multi-unit franchise owners now controlling 54 percent of all franchised units in the United States.

This surge of multi-unit ownership kicked off in 2019 in Strongsville, Ohio, when owners and partners Ray Must and Sy Mougrabi acquired a second territory in Solon, Ohio. This was quickly followed by Texas businesswoman Bhavna Gupta acquiring both a new and an existing store, and then by Lisa & Paul Neale taking over two existing locations simultaneously. Since then, and post-pandemic, multi-unit ownership has extended to include four new locations in Florida, as well as two additional markets in New York.

Kristen Braia, from Richmond, VA, has been with Young Chefs Academy over 15 years. She recently took on the venture to open a second location in Charleston, SC along with partners, Diana Tausig, and Nancy Whelan, with plans to open her third location in Virginia Beach, VA.

“I have grown so much personally over the years as a business owner and a person,” states Braia. “Owning a Young Chefs Academy is more than owning a business. Our customers become like family, and we have a real opportunity to positively impact the community. YCA has allowed me the flexibility to be present for my family while working. I have watched the Young Chefs Academy Corporate team work hard to strengthen the brand. Our curriculum is top notch. I believe I am one of the few who can say they love what they do; it (Young Chefs Academy) is just a part of me now. When it was time for me to take on another venture, I knew it would be another Young Chefs Academy. It was really a combination of three things that drove me to do this; seeing the difference our programming makes in the lives of children and families, how in demand our program offerings are and the strong corporate team.”

“When existing franchise owners have proven their ability to scale a business and want to open a second and third location, you just can’t ask for better validation of your efforts” says Julie, “This surge in multi-unit interest, along with 35% same-store revenue increase from 2019 to 2021, tells me we’re on the right path.”

For more information about franchise opportunities with Young Chefs Academy, please visit https://youngchefsacademyfranchise.com.

About Young Chefs® Academy

Young Chefs Academy, based in Waco, Texas, is the leading national cooking school franchise for children with more than 30 locations across the nation. YCA™ believes that by presenting a broad culinary curriculum through the Montessori method, each class meets the needs of students at their individual level. Through guided activities that encourage self-discovery and independence, students are free to explore their individual culinary interests as they learn and grow. Its mission is to provide a positive, interactive learning experience that broadens culinary knowledge, builds self-esteem, teaches teamwork, increases worldly knowledge, and encourages appreciation for cultural diversity. The well-rounded curriculum creates a steppingstone to spark interests of future ventures in the minds of every student. For more information about Young Chefs Academy programs and culture, visit www.youngchefsacademy.com.

Young Chefs Academy provides driven entrepreneurs the opportunity to join an American movement that is here to stay. Complete with a celebrated curriculum, extensive marketing, operations and real estate support, Young Chefs Academy is on course for nationwide U.S. expansion and accepting candidates throughout the US. To find out how you can own a Young Chefs Academy, inquire about franchising opportunities by visiting https://youngchefsacademyfranchise.com.