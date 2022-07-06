NoncomMUSIC Alliance Welcomes Five New Advisory Council Members

WASHINGTON, D.C. – WEBWIRE – Wednesday, July 6, 2022







The noncomMUSIC Alliance is pleased to welcome five new members to its Advisory Council, effective July 2022. Serving as a collective network of stations, the noncomMUSIC Alliance is dedicated to public radio music and elevating public radios role in connecting musicians, performers, and artists with local audiences. Each new Council member brings a wealth of experience within the public radio system, and will help to strengthen the mission of the noncomMUSIC Alliance for public radio music stations across the country.





As the landscape of public radio music continues to evolve, we are excited to work with these leaders who have demonstrated exceptional achievements in their careers and approached their work with creativity and innovation, said Marta McLellan Ross, NPR Vice President of Government and External Affairs. The Advisory Council plays an important role in shaping and advancing the noncomMUSIC Alliances goals, and we look forward to the contributions of all of our Council members to enhance awareness of and support for public radio music.





New members include: Cheryl Bennett, General Manager, Radio Milwaukee; John Clare, Classical Music Director, Cincinnati Public Radio; Frank Dominguez, General Manager, WDAV Classical Public Radio; Tammy Terwelp, President and CEO, KUNC and The Colorado Sound; and Ernest Walker, General Manager, KTSU The Choice.





The Advisory Council are public radio music station leaders representing all genres of noncommercial music with a proven background of being a change agent for the industry. In partnership with the noncomMUSIC Alliance team, the members play a pivotal role in broadening key initiatives, objectives, and collaborations for diverse public radio music audiences and public radio stations in their communities.





You can read the full list of Advisory Council members here.





About the noncomMUSIC Alliance: The noncomMUSIC Alliance, with more than 125 partner public radio stations, celebrates noncommercial, nonprofit, local public radios role in connecting artists with the communities that enjoy and support their music. Established in 2018, the Alliances primary aim is to bring diverse noncommercial music constituencies together, amplify their voices, and inform others  particularly public policy makers  about the need to support public radios role in local communities across the United States.