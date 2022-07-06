AP reopens Gaza bureau after offices destroyed in airstrike

, when the Israeli military telephoned a warning, giving occupants of the building one hour to evacuate. AP journalists rushed to a neighboring tower to capture live video of the building crumbling.





In the days and weeks following the airstrike, the Israeli government claimed Hamas had been operating inside the building. AP has repeatedly pressed for any evidence to be made public, but none has been provided.





Photo credit:





AP President and CEO Daisy Veerasingham, center, speaks at the newly reopened AP Gaza bureau, July 3, 2022. From left: Wafaa Shurafa, Gaza video producer; Julie Pace, senior vice president and executive editor; Veerasingham; Joe Federman, news director for Israel, Palestine and Jordan; and Fares Akram, Gaza correspondent. (AP Photo/Hatem Moussa)





