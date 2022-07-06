Yosi Health Expands Its Collaboration with Henry Schein MicroMD®

Yosi Health, a provider of digital patient scheduling, registration, payment, and communication cloud-based software solutions, announced today that their award-winning Yosi Health platform now offers full bi-directional integration with Henry Schein MicroMD, a provider of on-premise and cloud-based practice management, electronic medical records, and standalone e-prescribing solutions that help health care professionals streamline workflows and manage practices.

The two-way integration will help facilitate the seamless and real-time transfer of important patient records between patients and providers.

“Full, bi-directional integration with the MicroMD platforms will help medical practices and health care facilities maximize the value of MicroMD,” said Hari Prasad, CEO of Yosi Health. “It’s another example of how effective a solution like Yosi Health continues to be for its users.”

MicroMD is a part of Henry Schein Medical Systems (HSMS), a subsidiary of Henry Schein, Inc. and the developer of MicroMD. HSMS first began collaborating with Yosi’s patient intake solution in 2021.

Yosi intake can create a contactless waiting room by empowering patients to manage their appointments online using a real-time scheduling tool, conveniently registering at home, and digitally completing or updating clinical intake information, helping to improve the patient experience and reduce administrative costs for the practice through automation. The solution helps to eliminate wait times and enhance the patient experience for small to large clinical practices.

Serving more than 10,000 physicians in primary care, as well as all major medical and surgical specialties, MicroMD offers practices a portfolio of integrated medical software solutions that connects to all phases of the patient journey, including patient registration, scheduling, electronic claims, accounts receivable, and revenue cycle management, as well as reporting. In addition, the portfolio includes a simple, highly customizable electronic medical record system with streamlined encounter capture, multiple charting methods, and standalone e-prescribing.

“Exceptional and comprehensive patient engagement solutions such as Yosi Health are helping us modernize the health care delivery experience for countless practices and their patients,” said Lori Ryan, MicroMD’s Director of Sales and Marketing. “We’re excited to build on our relationship with Yosi Health as we both continue to enrich the breadth, quality, and accessibility of the critical clinical data physicians rely on.”

To find out more about MicroMD’s virtual waiting room, powered by Yosi Health, and how it can improve the patient experience at your medical practice, please visit:

About Henry Schein Medical Systems, Inc.

Henry Schein Medical Systems, Inc., a subsidiary of Henry Schein, Inc., provides simple, customizable practice management and 2015 ONC Certified Electronic Medical Records & ePrescribing software under the brand, MicroMD. MicroMD delivers simplicity over other complex EMR’s and customizes each offering, so practices only pay for the industry-leading solutions they need, to maximize outcomes and connect with their patients. MicroMD serves as the foundational technology platform at the core of Henry Schein’s fully integrated service team of consultants who are dedicated to helping independent practices, medical groups, community health centers, RCM companies and billing services with supplies, equipment, and leveraging technology to thrive.

Learn more at www.micromd.com.

About Yosi Health

Yosi creates customizable, cloud-based solutions that modernize care center administration and improve the patient experience. Their premier product, Yosi Health, is a pre-arrival focused patient intake and registration system that is eliminating wait times, improving patient experience and increasing financial results for large health systems and busy care centers by engaging patients through the entire care journey.

For more information, visit Yosi Health at www.yosi.health.