Top Vanadium Flow Battery Maker StorEn Technologies Moves Operations to Greenville, SC

Vanadium flow battery manufacturer StorEn Technologies announces it is moving the company headquarters and operations to Greenville, SC, which was referred to recently by Bloomberg.com as the “Silicon Valley of the South.”

Officials say the move to Greenville offers the company several advantages. Specifically, the area is a leading manufacturing hub for many industries including BMW Manufacturing and is home to the South Carolina Inland Port Terminal offering convenient global shipping services. The area is served by the Greenville-Spartanburg Airport and is easily accessible through major airlines.

Greenville is also home to Clemson University’s automotive research program. Clemson’s International Center for Automotive Research (CU-ICAR) offers advanced mechanical, electrical, industrial and automotive engineering degrees.

“We are very excited about this move and believe that the Greenville area and its many benefits will open the door to even greater success for our company,” said John Davis, CEO. “Greenville is an area that is growing rapidly and a big reason is its focus on attracting world class companies. Thanks to our next-generation batteries, we feel like we can tap into the manufacturing expertise that this area has to offer.”

Davis says many factors played a role in their decision to relocate to Greenville, including the city’s high quality of life which includes a moderate cost of living, mild climate, exceptional healthcare, and award-winning school systems.

StorEn Tech’s vanadium flow batteries revolutionize industrial energy storage. The batteries deliver superior performance at a lower cost and fulfill market demand for more efficient and cost-effective energy storage.

The company’s vanadium flow batteries consist of major components made from fully recyclable plastic and metals, therefore, the batteries have a recyclability factor of close to 100%. The batteries’ electrolytes can be processed and reused or if desired, 100% of the vanadium can be extracted and reused for other applications with no impact on primary mining.

StorEn Tech’s vanadium flow batteries do not contain metals such as lead, cadmium, zinc and nickel which can contaminate the environment. The batteries offer superior performance and safety compared to lithium and lead-based batteries and at a lower cost. As a result, the batteries could have a significant impact on the utility and telecommunications industries as well as on residential applications.

Greenville is currently home to a wide variety of manufacturers including Alfmeier Friedrichs & Rath , Bosch Rexroth , Magna / Drive Automotive Industries and Michelin North America Inc. Other manufacturers include Nissan , PRETTL North America and Proterra Inc. Now StorEn Tech, with its rechargeable flow battery technology can be added to the list.

To learn much more about StorEn Tech and its vanadium flow batteries, visit https://www.storen.tech

About StorEn Tech

StorEn Technologies aims to combat climate change and close the gap in the transition toward renewable, efficient energy with patent-pending, innovative, cost-effective energy storage.