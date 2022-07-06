BOC Sciences Commitment at BIO 2022: From Concept to GMP Production

BIO International Convention united over 15,000 researchers and top-tier biotech leaders this year to intensively expand their partnerships during the four-day meeting. As a prominent contributor to the pharma industry, BOC Sciences is certified as an eligible exhibitor and allocated booth 1441.

The preparation period of BOC Sciences for the BIO conference spans out the first half of 2022, which turns out to be worthwhile since its booth 1441 became a busy spot with many visitors coming to inquire about commercial microbial manufacturing services. The key expertise showcased this year is fermentation for APIs & bioactive metabolites, preclinical CRO services, integrated CDMO services, etc.

“Our one-stop fermentation CDMO services cover the complete process of developing and biomanufacturing most biological molecules. From project design, strain selection and improvement, microbial fermentation process development, all the way to commercial scale-up production, we can turn your concept into reality,” the delegates of BOC Sciences promised at BIO 2022.

Is BOC Sciences able to fulfill its promise? The affirmative answer lies in its doctoral-level expert team, versatile fermentation skills, certified GMP facilities, and FDA-approved quality assurance system. Below is a detailed list of BOC Sciences highlights presented at the BIO conference this year:

Fermentation for APIs & Bioactive Metabolites:

Multiple strain development strategies including mutation, selection, cloning, and genetic recombination.

Extensive product portfolio of metabolites up to kilogram scales.

Successful delivery in 20+ high potent API projects.

Preclinical CRO Services:

Small molecule synthesis

Analytical services

Bioconjugation and custom labeling

Innovation platform

Integrated CDMO Services:

Full range of pharmaceutical compounds, food and cosmetic ingredients.

4 manufacturing sites.

2,000,000+ L production capacity.

GMP-compliant facilities.

Although the conference has just concluded, it has a profound impact on BOC Sciences’ global partnerships. According to the feedback collected from visitors, a large portion of them show interest in BOC Sciences’ fermentation CDMO services and are planning to source technical support from it. “We have unshakeable faith in our fermentation skills. Therefore it’s within our expectation that there will be a large volume of customers willing to entrust us with fermentation work,” the head of BOC Sciences delegation said.

After BIO 2022, BOC Sciences is still continuing its optimization in fermentation workflows so as to better keep its promise of turning the fermentation concept into valuable results.

About

BOC Sciences offers comprehensive support to enhance the control over the fermentation process, which can dramatically increase manufacturing efficiency and enable greater business profitability.