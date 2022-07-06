National School of Drama celebrates culmination ceremony of series of 5 plays of Traditional Regional Theatre





National School of Drama today celebrated the culmination ceremony of series of 5 plays of Traditional Regional Theatre by Sri Vinayaka Natyamandali Surabhi Theatre, Hyderabad.The five plays included Mayabazar, Bhaktha Prahalada, Pathala Bhairavi, Yashoda Krishna and Srinivasa Kalyanam.









Shri. G. Kishan Reddy, Minister of Culture, Tourism and Development of North East Region and Dr. Sachchidanand Joshi, Member Secretary IGNCA graced the occasion .





On the occasion Union Minister G.K Reddy said “I am glad that Surabhi Natak Mandali is introducing the great culture of South India to Delhi and is also fulfilling the dream of “Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat” of Shri Narendra Modi ji “.





Shri G.K Reddy also added “On 15 August 2022, when India will complete 75 years of its independence, on that day in every house, we all will hoist the tricolour”





The Union Minister also urged people to come in large numbers and promote the traditional Regional theatre.









The Union Minister also added “India is completing 75 years of its independence this year, and is celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav ,therefore it is necessary that we introduce our great culture to the country and the world”.









National School of Drama is an important cultural organization under Ministry of Culture, Government of India. With the various programs and schemes NSD is now present in all parts of India. Ministry of Culture is celebrating India’s 75th year of Independence as Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav participating in this celebration with its innovative ideas and programs which not only highlights the achievements of many freedom fighters but inspire Indians to take pride in India and do more for the betterment of fellow Indians.





