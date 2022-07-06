COVID – 19 Vaccination Update – Day 536

India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 198.19 Crore (1,98,19,70,798) today. More than 8 lakh (8,80,841) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.


The cumulative coverage of vaccine doses, segregated based on population priority groups, is as follows:




























Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage

HCWs

1st Dose

10409260

2nd Dose

10068538

Precaution Dose

5774485

FLWs

1st Dose

18424776

2nd Dose

17631646

Precaution Dose

10560140

Age Group 12-14 years

1st Dose

37072894

2nd Dose

24297357

Age Group 15-18 years

1st Dose

60568571

2nd Dose

49192384

Age Group 18-44 years

1st Dose

558417773

2nd Dose

502757647

Precaution Dose

3394636

Age Group 45-59 years

1st Dose

203474532

2nd Dose

193766477

Precaution Dose

2774750

Over 60 years

1st Dose

127286831

2nd Dose

121045425

Precaution Dose

25052676

Cumulative 1st dose administered

1015654637

Cumulative 2nd dose administered

918759474

Precaution Dose

47556687

Total

1981970798




Today’s achievement in the vaccination exercise, segregated by population priority groups, is as follows:




























Date: 5th July, 2022 (536th Day)

HCWs

1st Dose

50

2nd Dose

393

Precaution Dose

13786

FLWs

1st Dose

121

2nd Dose

904

Precaution Dose

57871

Age Group 12-14 years

1st Dose

67087

2nd Dose

124252

Age Group 15-18 years

1st Dose

18687

2nd Dose

62404

Age Group 18-44 years

1st Dose

23613

2nd Dose

199947

Precaution Dose

63634

Age Group 45-59 years

1st Dose

3337

2nd Dose

46798

Precaution Dose

30207

Over 60 years

1st Dose

3193

2nd Dose

30953

Precaution Dose

133604

Cumulative 1st dose administered

116088

Cumulative 2nd dose administered

465651

Precaution Dose

299102

Total

880841




The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.


