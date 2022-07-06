COVID – 19 Vaccination Update – Day 536





India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 198.19 Crore (1,98,19,70,798) today. More than 8 lakh (8,80,841) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.





The cumulative coverage of vaccine doses, segregated based on population priority groups, is as follows:





Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage

HCWs 1st Dose 10409260

2nd Dose 10068538

Precaution Dose 5774485

FLWs 1st Dose 18424776

2nd Dose 17631646

Precaution Dose 10560140

Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 37072894



2nd Dose 24297357

Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 60568571



2nd Dose 49192384

Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 558417773

2nd Dose 502757647

Precaution Dose 3394636

Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 203474532

2nd Dose 193766477

Precaution Dose 2774750

Over 60 years 1st Dose 127286831

2nd Dose 121045425

Precaution Dose 25052676

Cumulative 1st dose administered 1015654637

Cumulative 2nd dose administered 918759474

Precaution Dose 47556687

Total 1981970798















Today’s achievement in the vaccination exercise, segregated by population priority groups, is as follows:





Date: 5th July, 2022 (536th Day)

HCWs 1st Dose 50

2nd Dose 393

Precaution Dose 13786

FLWs 1st Dose 121

2nd Dose 904

Precaution Dose 57871

Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 67087



2nd Dose 124252

Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 18687



2nd Dose 62404

Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 23613

2nd Dose 199947

Precaution Dose 63634

Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 3337

2nd Dose 46798

Precaution Dose 30207

Over 60 years 1st Dose 3193

2nd Dose 30953

Precaution Dose 133604

Cumulative 1st dose administered 116088

Cumulative 2nd dose administered 465651

Precaution Dose 299102

Total 880841















The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.





