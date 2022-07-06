PM condoles the demise of P. Gopinathan Nair





The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has condoled the demise of noted Gandhian and freedom fighter Shri P. Gopinathan Nair.





The Prime Minister tweeted :





“Shri P. Gopinathan Nair would be remembered for his contribution to India’s freedom struggle and unwavering commitment to Gandhian principles. Anguished by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”







Shri P. Gopinathan Nair would be remembered for his contribution to India’s freedom struggle and unwavering commitment to Gandhian principles. Anguished by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 6, 2022

***





DS/SH









(Release ID: 1839452)

Visitor Counter : 728





















