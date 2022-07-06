Jim Bates Cashes in Open Contract Challenge Winning to Publish a New eBook

After being awarded an open contract for his manuscript, Dark Myth Publications (a division of The JayZoMon Dark Myth Company) is excited to announce the public release of author Jim Bates’ The Alien of Orchard Lake.

For fifty years, Ebar, an alien from planet Rykos, has lived in human form on earth as Kyle Johnson. When Ebar gets into a fight at the sewage treatment plant where he works, he is put into jail. A jailer overhears Ebar trying to contact his home planet and tells the authorities. Ebar is sent to the psychiatric ward of the Buffalo County Hospital for evaluation, where he eventually comes under the care of Jeremy Slater.

Jeremy is a young mental health professional, and Ebar’s case is his first assignment. No one believes that Ebar is an alien. More to the point, everyone thinks he’s crazy. After working with his patient for a month, Jeremy begins to believe Ebar truly is who he says he is and concocts a plan. If Ebar will quit talking about being an alien and pretend he is human, Jeremy will work with him so he can get released from the hospital and go on living his life. Ebar agrees.

Jeremy’s egotistical boss, Doctor Richard Andrews, has other ideas. He and a friend at the Pentagon have come up with a plan of their own. Andrews will take over the case and announce to the world that Ebar really is an alien. Andrews figures it will make him famous. His plan is to keep Ebar locked up and study him for the rest of his life.

Jeremy is appalled. He and Ebar have become friends, and he can’t allow Andrews to take control of his friend’s life. Aided by co-worker Julie, and her partner Wren, the four of them go on the run with thugs sent by the pentagon in hot pursuit.

This is a story about good and evil and is a mirror held up to the times we live in. Ultimately, though, it is a story of friendship, a friendship that changes the lives of both Ebar and Jeremy forever.

“The Alien of Orchard Lake is such a diverse but entertaining story. The relationships Ebar has really brought him to life and make him leap off the page,” said Stephanie J. Bardy, Editor in Chief of Dark Myth Publications. “I am so thrilled to see it available to the public.”

“I am thrilled to have my novel ‘The Alien of Orchard Lake’ now available for purchase,” the author, Jim Bates, said, “It began as a challenge to myself to write a compelling story that was longer than the ones I normally wrote. However, the more I got into it, the more the book took on a life of its own. In the end, it turned out to be a story that has become very dear to my heart. I love the main characters, Jeremy and Ebar, and their journey of enduring friendship against all odds is one I feel is especially poignant in this day and age. I think it’s a fun read, and I hope you do too.”

Jim Bates is an author who lives in a small town twenty miles west of Minneapolis, Minnesota. His stories and poems have appeared in nearly three hundred online and print publications. All of Jim’s stories can be found on his blog: https://theviewfromlonglake.wordpress.com/.

The Alien of Orchard Lake. 185 pages. $5.99 is available online at Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Alien-Orchard-Lake-Jim-Bates-ebook/dp/B0B5MJ7481/

​

About Dark Myth Publications

Dark Myth Publications is an independent trade book publisher and a magazine publisher – that is read worldwide more than five to six thousand times on a monthly basis. It is owned by The JayZoMon Dark Myth Company, LLC. Dark Myth Publications was formed in 2005 and currently employs four imprints M-Kids Book, G.IS.G Heavenly Publication, MythWurks Publications, and Horrotica Publications.

About The JayZoMon Dark Myth Company

The JayZoMon Dark Myth Company, LLC., is an independent global media and entertainment company that creates and distributes the world’s most diverse content and brands across literature, online, and streaming podcasts. The JayZoMon Dark Myth Company, LLC is available in most countries and territories. With a straightforward goal to entertain audiences worldwide through its unique brands and products, including Dark Myth Publications, Dark Myth Comics, JayZoModcast, and others. For more information, please visit www.thejayzomondarkmythcompany.com.