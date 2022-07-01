NF Sports Releases New “Immune Defense(TM)” Drink Mix

NF Sports (NFS), a sports nutrition company based out of Miami, Florida, announced today that they are launching a new drink mix product that proposes a revolutionary approach to fighting viruses and strengthening the immune system*. Designed as a daily immune system booster†, Immune Defense combines the amino acid L-Lysine with Vitamin C and Zinc along with Vitamins B2 and B6 for optimal immune response. The amino acid Lysine helps to play a role in immune function by limiting the spread of viruses at the cellular level, resulting in lower viral loads†.

“A healthy immune system is the key to overall health and wellbeing,” said Joaquin Cruz, CEO of NF Sports. “More than ever before, we are exposed to new viruses and other elements that play a huge role in negatively impacting our health. This new drink mix addresses that need.”

Since 2013, NF Sports has been hard at work to bring customers quality sports nutrition supplements. NFS was created by a group of health and fitness enthusiasts who saw a need for quality products that could be trusted. Their products are manufactured in an FDA registered laboratory and cGMP facility, meeting the FDA’s guidelines for “Current Good Manufacturing Practices” by using only the finest and purest ingredients available. This ensures NF Sports products are of the utmost quality and that what is on the label is in the product every single time.

“As leaders in the sports nutrition space, we wanted something that was safe enough to recommend to your everyday athlete and fitness enthusiast who was overwhelmed by the cluttered supplement market,” said Cruz. “We live by the importance of clean eating and avoid artificial sweeteners, colors or flavors.”

Though based out of Miami, FL, NF Sports ships all over the U.S. Their website, nfsports.com offers supplements for a wide range of nutrition and fitness needs, such as weight loss, pre-workout energy, hydration, and more.

*Immunocompromised persons are advised to consult with a physician before using this product to boost immune function.

†Statements in this press release have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, prevent or cure any disease.

About NF Sports

Since 2013, NF Sports has been hard at work to bring quality sports nutrition supplements to their customers. NF Sports believes a supplement worth taking is backed by good evidence and proven work. Every ingredient, every dose, and the final formulation are balanced in perfect harmony to ensure a clean, efficacious product that actually works and is safe. They believe that maintaining proper nutrition, supplementation, hydration and eating habits are essential for the human body to keep performing at its highest levels.