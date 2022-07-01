JKS Financial Sponsors Program to Teach High School Students Investment Skills

JKS Financial, a financial planning and wealth management firm affiliated with Northwestern Mutual, is helping high school students learn finance skills necessary for real-world investing. By sponsoring a First Generation Investors (“FGI”) chapter at Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter School, 28 students will learn the power of the financial markets. FGI is a non-profit organization that works to provide high school students in underserved communities with the knowledge and skills to thrive in the investment economy.

Following 8 lesson courses about investing and portfolio management under trained student volunteers from Princeton University, students were granted a total of $100 to invest after delivering their capstone presentations that outlined their portfolio allocation. The allowance provided to the 28 Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter School students gives them the opportunity to grow their portfolios at their own discretion thanks to a monetary donation from JKS Financial.

“At JKS Financial, we value students learning about investing at an early age,” said Dan Jenkins, Wealth Management Advisor and Managing Partner at JKS Financial. “We are proud to support First Generation Investors in providing supplemental education to students interested in establishing a strong foundation for their financial future. With this program, we believe these students are getting a head start on success.”

For more information on the First Generation Investors program, please visit firstgenerationinvestors.com. To learn more about the ways JKS Financial makes a positive impact in the community, visit

About First Generation Investors

Founded in 2018 by University of Pennsylvania students Alex Ingerman, Dylan Ingerman and Cole Mattox, First Generation Investors (FGI) is a non-profit organization that works to provide young adults with the knowledge and skills to thrive in the investment economy. FGI is a volunteer-based program that teaches high school students in underserved communities the power of investing and brings classroom lessons to life by providing students with real money to invest. In the spring of 2019, FGI piloted the program with three local Philadelphia high school students. FGI has since expanded its program from three graduates to nearly 500, supported by almost 200 volunteers at 25 college campuses nationwide. As of the fall of 2021, FGI expects to have more than 40 chapters nationwide.

About JKS Financial

JKS Financial is a Pittsburgh, PA-based financial planning practice for wealth management advisors, Geoff Kasse and Dan Jenkins. Kasse and Jenkins have more than 55 years of combined experience and offer wealth accumulation, insurance and risk management, wealth preservation, and wealth distribution services. JKS Financial’s mission is to provide sound financial planning for all aspects of your wealth management needs. For more information, visit JKS-Financial.NM.com.

